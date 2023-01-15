India Vs England, Hockey World Highlights: Thrilling And Nail-biting Clash Ends Goalless

Quick links:
An entertaining India vs England clash ends goalless after both sides failed to make the most of their opportunities. England had a fantastic opportunity to win the match right at the end via a penalty corner, but they failed to find the back of the net.
The Indian men's hockey team have begun the third quarter on the front foot and also came extremely close to scoring the opener of the match, only to be denied by a brilliant England defence.
The second quarter was much more balanced in terms of the chances created by both teams as compared to the first quarter when England dominated it.
After an early period of domination by the England team, India seems to be finding their foothold in the match by creating chances of their own.
Even though England have controlled most of the possession and have created most of the chances with four penalty corners, they have failed to make the most of their opportunities.
Even though England got back-to-back penalty corners, they failed to make the most of it, with the Indian team defending brilliantly.
The India vs England match is underway with both teams looking to get a victory to boost their chances of progressing directly to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 quarter-finals.
Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match between India and England, both sides have revealed their line-ups.
India and England have played 133 matches, with England winning 86 of them and India winning on only 25 occasions. 22 of the matches have ended in a tie. Will India be able to register a win tonight?
The Indian men's hockey team scored their 200th World Cup goal in their 2-0 victory over Spain on Friday, January 13.
Fans in India wondering how to watch the FIH men's Hockey World Cup 2023 live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Hotstar app.
Team India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh.
England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo (GK), Nick Park, Ollie Payne (GK), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward.
The India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
The India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023 clash will begin live at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 15.