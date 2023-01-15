Last Updated:

India Vs England, Hockey World Highlights: Thrilling And Nail-biting Clash Ends Goalless

After a dominating 2-0 win over Spain, the Indian men's hockey team is all set to take on England in their second match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday, January 15. The match will commence live at 7:00 PM IST. Follow Republic World to track all the live updates and scores of the India vs England FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 clash.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
FIH Hockey World Cup: India vs England live score

Image; PTI

pointer
20:45 IST, January 15th 2023
India vs England ends goalless

An entertaining India vs England clash ends goalless after both sides failed to make the most of their opportunities. England had a fantastic opportunity to win the match right at the end via a penalty corner, but they failed to find the back of the net.

pointer
20:13 IST, January 15th 2023
India come agonizingly close to scoring

The Indian men's hockey team have begun the third quarter on the front foot and also came extremely close to scoring the opener of the match, only to be denied by a brilliant England defence.

pointer
19:54 IST, January 15th 2023
Q2 more balanced as compared to Q1

The second quarter was much more balanced in terms of the chances created by both teams as compared to the first quarter when England dominated it.

pointer
19:42 IST, January 15th 2023
India begins to get foothold in game

After an early period of domination by the England team, India seems to be finding their foothold in the match by creating chances of their own.

pointer
19:24 IST, January 15th 2023
England continue their dominance but fail to score

Even though England have controlled most of the possession and have created most of the chances with four penalty corners, they have failed to make the most of their opportunities.

pointer
19:21 IST, January 15th 2023
England get back-to-back penalty corners but fail to make most of it

Even though England got back-to-back penalty corners, they failed to make the most of it, with the Indian team defending brilliantly.

pointer
19:15 IST, January 15th 2023
India vs England underway

The India vs England match is underway with both teams looking to get a victory to boost their chances of progressing directly to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 quarter-finals.

pointer
18:57 IST, January 15th 2023
India vs England starting line-ups revealed

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match between India and England, both sides have revealed their line-ups.

 

pointer
18:35 IST, January 15th 2023
India vs England: Head-to-head

India and England have played 133 matches, with England winning 86 of them and India winning on only 25 occasions. 22 of the matches have ended in a tie. Will India be able to register a win tonight? 

pointer
18:10 IST, January 15th 2023
India scored 200th World Cup goal in 2-0 win over Spain

The Indian men's hockey team scored their 200th World Cup goal in their 2-0 victory over Spain on Friday, January 13.

 

pointer
17:50 IST, January 15th 2023
How to watch FIH men's Hockey World Cup 2023 live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the FIH men's Hockey World Cup 2023 live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Hotstar app.

pointer
17:33 IST, January 15th 2023
India vs England full squads

Team India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh.

England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo (GK), Nick Park, Ollie Payne (GK), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward. 

pointer
17:33 IST, January 15th 2023
Where will India vs England take place?

The India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

pointer
17:33 IST, January 15th 2023
What time will India vs England begin?

The India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023 clash will begin live at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 15.

COMMENT