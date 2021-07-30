India Vs Great Britain Quarter-final: Check Head To Head Stats, Form Guide And Full Squad

Eight-time champions India will face Great Britain in the quarter-final of the ongoing 2020 Summer Olympics. Manpreet Singh and Co on Friday, July 30 2021, defeated hosts Japan by a score of 5-3 in the Men's Hockey Pool. A group before advancing to the quarter-finals, finishing second in the group after Australia. Already assured of a quarterfinals berth, this is India's third consecutive win at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

For the Indian contingent, goals came from Gurjant Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh and Nilakanta Sharma. With this victory, India has won four out of their Games. The only defeat came against Australia 7-1.

India vs Great Britain: Head to Head stats

In Pool B, Great Britain is placed third with two wins of five games. The British contingent lost only one match, while the remaining two were draw. Whereas, India in Pool A is sitting comfortably in the second position with four wins.

"It's going to be a Super Sunday. The Indian Men's Hockey Team are going to be up against @GBHockey in their quarter-final match on August 1," Hockey India tweeted.

India vs Great Britain: Form Guide

India: The Word No 4 side kickstarted their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a comfortable 3-2 win over New Zealand. India went down against Australia 1-7 in their second match. However, India bounced back and brought the best out of them against Spain, Argentina and Japan.

Great Britain: Team GB suffered their only defeat against Germany 5-1 in Pool B. Great Britain's matches ended in a draw against Netherlands and Belgium. While they won against South Africa and Canada.

India vs Great Britain: Full squads

India - P.R. Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Sumit, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Varun Kumar, Mandeep Singh and Simranjeet Singh.

Great Britain: Captain Adam Dixon, David Ames, Ian Sloan, Sam Ward, Jacob Draper, Rupert Shipperley, Zach Wallace, Ollie Payne, Liam Ansell, Brendan Creed, James Gall, Chris Griffiths, Phil Roper, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace and Jack Waller.