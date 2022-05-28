India Vs Japan Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match On TV And Online

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will lock horns against Japan in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup in Jakarta. This will be the second time the Indian team will face Japan in the Asia Cup 2022 after losing to them 5-2 in the preliminary round of the competition. Earlier, India stormed into the Super 4s after defeating Indonesia 16-0 on Thursday.

India started its campaign with a 1-1 draw against Pakistan in the initial stage of the tournament. India then lost to Japan in its second game on May 24. After a dismal start, India needed to beat Indonesia by a big margin, which the Men in Blue achieved by defeating the host nation 16-0 to qualify for the Super 4s. India will now face Japan in its first game of the Super 4 stage on Saturday.

India vs Japan: How to watch Asia Cup 2022 in India?

Hockey fans in the country can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Japan. The live broadcast of the game will be available on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match, which will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Japan: Time, Date & Venue

The live broadcast of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Japan is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. IST. The match will be played at Jakarta's GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium.

India will need to win its game against Japan in order to stay alive in the competition. South Korea and Malaysia will play the second game of the Super 4 round before the fixtures are shuffled between the four nations. India will then take on Malaysia, while Japan will face South Korea on May 29. In the final two games of the second round on May 31, India will play against South Korea and Japan will face Malaysia before the finalists are decided. Both the third-place game and the final are scheduled to be played on June 1.

Image: HockeyIndia/Twitter