India Vs South Korea Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup Hockey 2022 LIVE In India?

Indian men’s hockey team is up against South Korea in the Super 4s round of the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 tournament, at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Both teams head into the game, looking to secure a direct place in the final as both teams are coming off a win and a draw in their previous Super 4s match. However, India are coming off a 3-3 draw against Malaysia in their last match, while Korea head into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Japan.

The Super 4s campaign started for India with a 2-1 win over Japan, while Korea started off with a 2-2 draw against Malaysia. India currently sit second in the Super 4s points table with four points, while Korea top the charts, having conceded one goal less than India. Earlier in the group stage, India returned with one win, one loss, and a draw and with four points to their credit.

Alongside India, Japan qualified from Pool A, while Pakistan and Indonesia failed to make it to the Super 4 stage. Malaysia, on the other hand, qualified as the Pool B table toppers, with nine points to their credit. South Korea made it to the Super 4s with six points, while Bangladesh and Oman failed to qualify.

India vs South Korea Live Streaming: How to Watch

Meanwhile, hockey fans wondering how to watch India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match, can tune in to Star Sports, who have the broadcasting rights for the tournament. Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast the match, while it will be live-streamed on the website and mobile application of Disney+Hotstar. Fans elsewhere in the UK or anywhere in Asia can watch the game on FIH Watch Hockey Application.

India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: When to watch

The match is scheduled to begin at 5 PM IST on Tuesday from the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

India’s Full Squad for Asia Cup Hockey 2022

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;

Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh

(Image: @TheHockeyIndia/Twitter)