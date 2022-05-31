India Vs South Korea Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup Hockey 2022 LIVE In India?

Quick links:
Image: @TheHockeyIndia/Twitter
Indian men’s hockey team is up against South Korea in the Super 4s round of the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 tournament, at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Both teams head into the game, looking to secure a direct place in the final as both teams are coming off a win and a draw in their previous Super 4s match. However, India are coming off a 3-3 draw against Malaysia in their last match, while Korea head into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Japan.
The India Men's team to face Korea in the final game of the Hero Asia Cup 2022's super 4S pool in Jakarta, Indonesia!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 31, 2022
Lets go Team India! 🏑#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HeroAsiaCup #MatchDay @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/8w9KU0Eek5
The Super 4s campaign started for India with a 2-1 win over Japan, while Korea started off with a 2-2 draw against Malaysia. India currently sit second in the Super 4s points table with four points, while Korea top the charts, having conceded one goal less than India. Earlier in the group stage, India returned with one win, one loss, and a draw and with four points to their credit.
Alongside India, Japan qualified from Pool A, while Pakistan and Indonesia failed to make it to the Super 4 stage. Malaysia, on the other hand, qualified as the Pool B table toppers, with nine points to their credit. South Korea made it to the Super 4s with six points, while Bangladesh and Oman failed to qualify.
Meanwhile, hockey fans wondering how to watch India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match, can tune in to Star Sports, who have the broadcasting rights for the tournament. Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast the match, while it will be live-streamed on the website and mobile application of Disney+Hotstar. Fans elsewhere in the UK or anywhere in Asia can watch the game on FIH Watch Hockey Application.
The match is scheduled to begin at 5 PM IST on Tuesday from the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey
Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh
Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;
Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh