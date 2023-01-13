Last Updated:

India Vs Spain, Hockey World Cup Highlights: Amit & Hardik Score To Help India Win 2-0

The Indian men's hockey team kickstart their World Cup 2023 campaign with a 2-0 win against Spain. Amit Rohidas and Hardik scored a goal each in the first half. Despite dominating most of the match, they could not add more goals to the scoreline.

Hockey World Cup 2023

Image: Twitter@HockeyIndia

20:51 IST, January 13th 2023
India beat Spain 2-0

India kickstart their Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign with a win against Spain with Amit Rohidas and Hardik scoring a goal each.

20:46 IST, January 13th 2023
India edge closer to victory

India continue to lead 2-0 against Spain, with just over two minutes remaining in the match.

20:14 IST, January 13th 2023
India miss golden opportunity to make it 3-0

The India vs Spain match remains at 2-0 after Harmanpreet misses a penalty stroke.

19:57 IST, January 13th 2023
India takes a 2-0 lead

Even though it seemed that Spain were getting some sort of a foothold in the match, it is India who strike again. Hardik makes it 2-0.

19:44 IST, January 13th 2023
India continue their dominance into second quarter

After scoring the opener in the match, India continue dominating most of the possession in the second quarter.

19:39 IST, January 13th 2023
India almost take a two-goal lead

After scoring their opener via a penalty corner, the Indian men's hockey team creates another opportunity via a penalty corner to make it three for the first quarter. While they once again come close to scoring, they are not able to find the back of the net.

19:36 IST, January 13th 2023
India take lead via penalty corner

Amit Rohidas opens the Indian men's hockey team's scoring via a penalty corner.

19:31 IST, January 13th 2023
India begin to threaten Spain's goal more regularly

After sharing most of the possession in the middle of the field, the Indian men's hockey team seem to have exerted more control and are now threatening Spain's goal more often. However, they still have not made any clear opportunity.

19:28 IST, January 13th 2023
Both teams have equal share of possession

The possession has been fairly equal between India and Spain, with both sides retrieving the ball well after losing it.

19:13 IST, January 13th 2023
Indian men's team receives a huge roar from the crowd

The Indian men's hockey team receives a huge roar from the crowd as they make their way out to the field.

19:12 IST, January 13th 2023
Hockey World Cup 2023: Results so far

Match 1: Argentina defeats South Africa 1-0

Match 2: Australia thrash France 8-0

Match 3: England beat Wales 5-0

19:09 IST, January 13th 2023
India vs Spain to begin shortly

The Indian men's hockey team are all set to begin their World Cup 2023 campaign in a few minutes against Spain.

18:51 IST, January 13th 2023
India and Spain announces line-up for Hockey World Cup 2023 clash

Both India and Spain have announced their starting line-up for their opening clash at the Hockey World Cup 2023 match.

 

18:45 IST, January 13th 2023
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik gives best wishes to Indian men's hockey team

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has given his best wishes to the Indian men's team ahead of their Hockey World Cup 2023 opener against Spain.

 

18:18 IST, January 13th 2023
Which are the teams present in India's pool?

The Indian men's hockey team is drawn into a difficult pool that also features Spain, England and Wales.

17:55 IST, January 13th 2023
How to watch men's Hockey World Cup 2023 live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the men's Hockey World Cup 2023 live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Hotstar app.

17:42 IST, January 13th 2023
India vs Spain full squads

Team India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh. 

Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin(gk), Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles (captain), Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino. 

17:42 IST, January 13th 2023
Where will India vs Spain take place?

The India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

17:42 IST, January 13th 2023
What time will India vs Spain begin?

The India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 clash will begin live at 7:00 PM IST on Friday, January 13.

