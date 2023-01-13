India Vs Spain, Hockey World Cup Highlights: Amit & Hardik Score To Help India Win 2-0

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@HockeyIndia
India kickstart their Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign with a win against Spain with Amit Rohidas and Hardik scoring a goal each.
India continue to lead 2-0 against Spain, with just over two minutes remaining in the match.
The India vs Spain match remains at 2-0 after Harmanpreet misses a penalty stroke.
Even though it seemed that Spain were getting some sort of a foothold in the match, it is India who strike again. Hardik makes it 2-0.
After scoring the opener in the match, India continue dominating most of the possession in the second quarter.
After scoring their opener via a penalty corner, the Indian men's hockey team creates another opportunity via a penalty corner to make it three for the first quarter. While they once again come close to scoring, they are not able to find the back of the net.
Amit Rohidas opens the Indian men's hockey team's scoring via a penalty corner.
After sharing most of the possession in the middle of the field, the Indian men's hockey team seem to have exerted more control and are now threatening Spain's goal more often. However, they still have not made any clear opportunity.
The possession has been fairly equal between India and Spain, with both sides retrieving the ball well after losing it.
The Indian men's hockey team receives a huge roar from the crowd as they make their way out to the field.
Match 1: Argentina defeats South Africa 1-0
Match 2: Australia thrash France 8-0
Match 3: England beat Wales 5-0
The Indian men's hockey team are all set to begin their World Cup 2023 campaign in a few minutes against Spain.
Both India and Spain have announced their starting line-up for their opening clash at the Hockey World Cup 2023 match.
🇮🇳 IND vs ESP 🇪🇸— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 13, 2023
The #MenInBlue 💙 will face the #RedSticks ❤️ in their first pool D match. Here's a look at the lineup!#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @rfe_hockey pic.twitter.com/UUMrIDoZQf
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has given his best wishes to the Indian men's team ahead of their Hockey World Cup 2023 opener against Spain.
Best wishes to Team India as they face Spain in their opening match of #HockeyWorldCup2023 at the brand new #BirsaMundaStadium in #Rourkela. May the team put their very best throughout the tournament and bring laurels for the country.#HockeyComesHome #OdishaForHockey pic.twitter.com/RKOItdOuUo— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 13, 2023
The Indian men's hockey team is drawn into a difficult pool that also features Spain, England and Wales.
Fans in India wondering how to watch the men's Hockey World Cup 2023 live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Hotstar app.
Team India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh.
Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin(gk), Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles (captain), Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino.
The India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.
The India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 clash will begin live at 7:00 PM IST on Friday, January 13.