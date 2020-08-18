Indian Hockey Players Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19

All six Indian hockey players who tested positive for COVID-19 have now been discharged from the hospital. The six hockey players with COVID-19 were discharged from the hospital in Bengaluru on Monday after they tested negative for the virus. Indian skipper Manpreet Singh was among those discharged. The six players had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month after they had arrived at the national camp at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Centre for Excellence in Bengaluru.

Hockey players with COVID-19 recover; discharged from hospital

The six players who had tested positive for COVID-19 included captain Manpreet Singh, defenders Surender Kumar and Varun Kumar, goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, midfielder Jaskaran Singh and striker Mandeep Singh. The players were asymptomatic and were earlier advised to self-isolate inside the Sports Authority of India premises. However, as part of a precautionary measure, a decision was later taken to move the hockey players with COVID-19 to SS Sparsh multi-speciality hospital.

Press reports revealed that according to Dr Arun Kumar of the SS Sparsh multi-speciality hospital, all the Indian hockey players have fully recovered from COVID-19, with their vitals stable as well. Shedding light on the future course of action for the Indian hockey players, the doctor also confirmed that they will now be quarantining themselves at SAI's Bengaluru centre. After 10 days, the Indian hockey players will undergo an antibody test to check whether they have developed antibodies against COVID-19.

While the national camps for the Indian hockey players are set to begin from Wednesday, the six players who had tested positive for coronavirus will now be quarantined on the ground floor of the players’ hostel. They will be allowed to join their team after spending at least 10 days in self-isolation. Currently, 33 male and 24 female players are in Bengaluru for the training camp.

While all players were asymptomatic, it was Indian hockey team striker Mandeep Singh who was first shifted to the hospital after a dip was observed in his oxygen levels. This was followed by Manpreet Singh being shifted to the hospital as well, along with the four other hockey players with COVID-19. According to media reports, the cause of the infection has still not been determined, with it being said that the players could have contracted the virus by travelling. Recently, Indian men’s hockey team forward SV Sunil had spoken about his experience of spending time in isolation at the SAI’s National Centre of Excellence.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/manpreetsingh07