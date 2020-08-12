Indian Hockey Team's Camp Postponed Till Aug 19 After 6 Players Test COVID Positive

Indian men's and women's hockey teams have been postponed and will now resume from August 19 following the completion of their 14-day quarantine period.

Sports Authority of India on Wednesday made the announced after having had detailed discussions with Chief Coaches and core probables of both the teams and after giving the utmost priority to the safety and well-being of all the athletes, it has been decided that the sporting activities will be resumed at SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, as scheduled earlier.

"Following a detailed discussion with all our players and members of the support staff, I am delighted that we will be resuming sports activities here at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. It is good to know that everyone is eager while making sure their health and wellbeing is our collective priority. We are also in constant touch with the six players who have tested positive for COVID 19. They are in good spirits, and are looking forward to a quick recovery. Once recovered and after following the protocol of quarantine, we look forward to having them back with us," Graham Reid, men's chief coach said on Wednesday.

Women's hockey team's Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said he has received a very positive response from his team. Marijne said, "I say it on behalf of the whole squad that we are very happy to be back at the National Camp and resuming sports activities by following all the protocols, and feeling safe. Having spoken to all the players about the resumption, I have received a positive response from each of them. We look forward to working hard on the team's fitness in this protected environment."

Amid growing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, it was necessary to have detailed discussions with all stakeholders of both the teams, which resulted in having their consensus on the resumption of sports activities from 19 August 2020 onwards while maintaining proper social distancing norms and other guidelines in the SAI SOP.

"We are prepared to start sporting activities for the hockey teams. We will provide all logistical support required, as required by the chief coaches of both teams in accordance with SOPs, and ensure that the teams can train in a safe environment," L Captain (Indian Navy) A K Bahl, Senior Director, NCOE Bengaluru said.

Both the men's and women's teams were currently at the SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where they are in quarantine for a 14-days period since their arrival on 4th August 2020.

