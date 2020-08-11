Mandeep Singh Hospitalised After Indian Hockey Star's Health Deteriorates Due To COVID-19

The Indian hockey camp at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Excellence was hit by a COVID-19 crisis with as many as six players contracting the feared coronavirus. Mandeep Singh was the latest player to test positive for the virus on Saturday and was in self-quarantine at the centre. The SAI have now provided Mandeep Singh's health update, as his condition continues to deteriorate.

Mandeep Singh COVID-19: Indian hockey star hospitalised as condition worsens

The SAI announced the results of the Mandeep Singh COVID-19 test, making him the sixth Indian player to test positive for the virus. SAI announced that the 25-year-old was given the COVID-19 test (RT PCR) along with 20 other players at the National Camp at SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The 25-year-old was placed in self-isolation after the Mandeep Singh COVID-19 test as he was only showing mild symptoms. However, in a Mandeep Singh health update released by the SAI, they announced that 25-year-old's condition deteriorated and he was hospitalised. According to reports, the Indian hockey star's blood oxygen level was dropping below normal which indicated that he is moving from mild to moderate severity. The report adds that Mandeep is currently in stable condition as the officials took a prompt decision to shift him to SS Sparsh multispeciality hospital as a precautionary measure.

Mandeep Singh's COVID-19 result came in after Indian captain Manpreet Singh tested positive for COVID-19 along with four others last week. Defender Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, drag-flicker Varun Kumar and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak are the other four hockey players with coronavirus. The players were earlier stranded at the National Excellence Centre for over two months until June when a national lockdown was imposed to restrain the coronavirus pandemic.

SAI said that routine investigations as per protocol will be conducted by doctors till players' vitals are normal again. Mandeep Singh has played 129 games for India and scored 60 goals so far. He was a part of the gold-winning team at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy. According to SAI, the players contracted the disease, in all probability, while travelling to Bengaluru from different parts of the country after a month-long break. More than 22 lakh people have been infected by the virus in India. The country has recorded over 45,000 deaths due to the dreaded infection so far.

(Image Courtesy: Mandeep Singh Instagram)