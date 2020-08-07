Michael Nobbs, Former India Hockey Coach, Beats Lung Cancer After A Long Six-month Battle

Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs had another monkey riding on his back during the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Australian hockey player was diagnosed with a Stage 3 lung cancer in March which came as quite a shock to the 66-year-old. While Michael Nobbs' world came crashing down, the sportsman inside the former India hockey coach came to the fore as he fought his own battle and has now finally defeated the tumour and is in the pink of health. Nobbs served as India's hockey coach from 2011 to 2013.

Also Read: Former India Hockey Player And Olympic Bronze Medalist Balbir Singh Kullar Dies

Michael Nobbs cancer: Former India hockey coach defeats lung cancer; speaks about his gut-wrenching battle

In a chat with Times of India, Michael Nobbs spoke about his health and how cancer had changed his life. The former India hockey coach revealed that he was living a wonderful life with his two kids, coaching and owning a small business when his cancer was detected. The 66-year-old revealed he had never smoked in his life and had a series of questions ringing in his head before he broke down to tears on his way back home. Michael Nobbs started making a few phone calls and after his initial shock realised that he has a beautiful family and some great friends. The former India hockey coach revealed that the sportsman inside him inspired him and told him that cancer was just another battle, albeit the stakes were higher.

Also Read: Mumbai-based Ex-hockey Star Yuvraj Walmiki Tries To Drain Water Out Of Flooded Home: Watch

Speaking on the Michael Nobbs cancer battle, the 66-year-old said that he was fortunate to be treated by three professors at the Macquarie University Hospital in Sydney after having decided to take the medical approach to treat cancer. The former India hockey coach said that his case was an unusual one and there was a lot of discussion on the type of treatment he would be getting. While things were blurred at that moment, Michael Nobbs reveals that he decided not to google his symptoms as he did not want any faulty research to impact him.

Also Read: India Can Reclaim Hockey Olympic Medal In Tokyo, Says Ex-captain Bharat Chetri

The former India hockey coach, who represented Australia at the 1984 Olympics said that as he was quite a healthy person, the medical professionals threw the 'kitchen sink' at him. The Michael Nobbs cancer treatment saw him receive chemotherapy and radiation for six weeks before surgery. The 66-year-old said that while it was a tough regime, the other options weren't as pleasant.

The former field hockey player said that during his chemo, he bonded with many people who were in for treatment and it served as a support group for him. Michael Nobbs wrote that he realised the stupid things one complains about aren't as important as friends, family children and the journey through life. He said that cancer is a hideous disease which shows no compassion to anyone.

Also Read: Where Is Dhanraj Pillay Now? Former India Hockey Captain's Life Post Retirement

Speaking on his health, Nobbs said he has been successful in his battle against cancer and received the news a few days ago. He said that the news was like winning the lotto and having Christmas at the same time. Nobbs said that while he would have loved to scream and shout at the top of his voice, his throat was sore from the operation which also saw his vocal chord cut.

While that can be fixed, his singing days are definitely over. The former India hockey coach said that he will be going for tests once every six months for the next couple of years to see if there is any remission. Michael Nobbs hops the disease doesn't return and thanked everyone for their support during his battle.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)