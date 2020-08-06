Mumbai-based Ex-hockey Star Yuvraj Walmiki Tries To Drain Water Out Of Flooded Home: Watch

India's financial capital Mumbai has been facing massive rainfall over the past 24 hours as a red alert has been issued for ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, crippling the city’s lifelines. The IMD has forecast spells of more heavy to very heavy rainfall for Wednesday and Thursday with many of the city's areas affected due to serious waterlogging. Among the affected was Indian hockey star Yuvraj Walmiki, who saw his house waterlogged.

Mumbai floods like situation has Yuvraj Walmiki asking for help

Indian hockey star Yuvraj Walmiki took to Twitter on Wednesday to call for the help of the authorities amidst the heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Yuvraj Walmiki shared a 28-second video where the 30-year-old can be seen attempting to drain out ankle-level water from the drawing-room of his Mumbai flat. Yuvraj has sought help from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as well as Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Yuvraj Walmiki was part of the Indian team that played in the 2014 World Cup at The Hague in the Netherlands.

The Mumbai-born hockey star's brother Devinder Walmiki also represented India as a defender. While Yuvraj missed the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics, brother Devinder made it to the team in 2016. However, both brothers Yuvraj Walmiki and Devinder Walmiki are currently out of favour in the Indian hockey setup. Yuvraj Walmiki is the only Indian player to play in German Hockey League for 4 years continuously and also featured in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7.

Hockey News: National Hockey Camp in Bengaluru gets official nod

The India Men’s and women’s hockey teams bound for the now postponed Tokyo Olympics joined the national camp at SAI’s (Sports Authority of India) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru from Tuesday. The athletes, coaches and support staff, who were on a break at home, will join the camp and undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine inside the campus according to an SAI statement. The SAI Bengaluru administration has held online workshops for athletes, coaches and support staff scheduled to join the camp on precautionary measures to be followed inside the campus as a proactive measure. On July 30, an SAI coach posted in Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range had tested positive for COVID-19 and the centre has subsequently been sanitized and training of shooters won't be affected.

(Image Courtesy: Yuvraj Walmiki Twitter)