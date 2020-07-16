Where Is Dhanraj Pillay Now? Former India Hockey Captain's Life Post Retirement

Former Indian hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay turned 52 on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian hockey players, Pillay made 339 appearances for the 'Men in Blue', scoring 170 goals during his 15-year career. Dhanraj Pillay was the Indian hockey captain when Indian won the 1988 Asian Games and the 2003 Asia Cup and was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 1999-2000. On the Dhanraj Pillay birthday occasion, here's a look at the Dhanraj Pillay net worth and his career post hockey.

Dhanraj Pillay birthday: Dhanraj Pillay net worth

According to Celebrity How, the Dhanraj Pillay net worth is around $2 million (₹15-16 crore approximately). The Dhanraj Pillay net worth majorly comes from his salary as hockey player for India and other franchises. The hockey legend recently donated ₹5 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to assist in the country's fight against coronavirus pandemic. Pillay has been conferred with the Arjuna Award, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri.

Dhanraj Pillay net worth: Dhanraj Pillay political career

Dhanraj Pillay joined the Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, kicking off his political career in 2014. Pillay joined hockey veterans Dilip Tirkey and Pargat Singh into politics, who have already made their forays into the field. Tirkey was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha in 2012 while Pargat Singh was fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal from the Jalandhar Cantt. Pillay's political career was not as glorious as his playing career and he returned to coaching shortly.

Dhanraj Pillay birthday: Dhanraj Pillay coaching career

Dhanraj Pillay agreed to train the 47 players who are part of the state government-run Krida Prabodhini, housed at Balewadi Sports Complex, while also taking up the job of the scouting program in the state. Pillay also coached Indian Airlines, having played for them during in his playing career. He is a part of the Air India Sports Promotion Board as its Joint Secretary based in Mumbai while overseeing the SAG Hockey Academy in Gujarat funded by the State Government.

Dhanraj Pillay goals: Dhanraj Pillay records and achievements

Dhanraj Pillay is the only player to have played in four Olympics Games (1992, 1996, 2000, and 2004), four World Cups (1990, 1994, 1998, and 2002), four Champions Trophies (1995, 1996, 2002, and 2003), and four Asian Games (1990, 1994, 1998, and 2002). Pillay was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in the year 1999-2000 and was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2001.

Dhanraj has also featured for foreign hockey clubs like the Indian Gymkhana (London), HC Lyon (France), BSN HC & Telekom Malaysia HC (Malaysia), Abahani Limited, HTC Stuttgart Kickers (Germany) and Khalsa Sports Club (Hong Kong) before playing in the Premier Hockey League for the Maratha Warriors. He retired in 2004.

(Image Credit: Hockey India Twitter)