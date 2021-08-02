Netizens Demand Bharat Ratna For Dhyan Chand As Indian Hockey Teams Enter Olympic Semis

As the Indian men’s hockey team stormed into the semi-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, people are now talking about Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player from India. With the Indian team securing a place in the semis, netizens started raising their demand for conferring the ‘Bharat Ratna’ to him. At the same time, many users have an opinion that some people are above Bharat Ratna.

Anand Ranganathan's tweet brings the discussion

The discussion on Twitter started with a tweet by noted author Anand Ranganathan. Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ranganathan wrote, “Major Dhyan Chand single-handedly won us our first Olympic hockey gold. Nearly a hundred years have passed since then. We a billion Indians urge you to confer the Bharat Ratna on Dhyan Chand. The reason is that a Nation that does not know how to honor its passing people cannot respect their lives." Ranganathan also wrote while recalling that Major Dhyan Chand is not honored with Bharat Ratna.

Some people are above Bharat Ratna: Sanjeev Sanyal

Well-known writer Sanjeev Sanyal wrote that he disagrees with Ranganathan. He tweeted that some people are above Bharat Ratna. Dhyan Chand is among them. If the hockey legend has to be given absolute respect, then the Khel Ratna should be named after him. At present, the Khel Ratna is awarded in the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Many people agreed with Sanyal.

The Indian men’s hockey team on Sunday managed to make it to the semi-finals of the Olympic Games after 49 years. India beat Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals. This raised expectations of the first Olympic medal in the global event since 1980. India will face Belgium in the semi-finals.

Who was Dhyan Chand?

Dhyan Chand represented India in the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympics, where all three times India won the gold medal. He was one of the world’s greatest hockey players, scoring 400 goals in international hockey. In a hockey career spanning 22 years, he surprised the whole world with his game. Notably, his birthday on August 29 is celebrated as the National Sports Day of India. On this day every year, the highest sports honor Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, and Dronacharya awards are given for excellence in sports.

Many, including former India hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay, had earlier urged the government to bestow the Bharat Ratna to the legendary Dhyan Chand as soon as possible.

Image Credit: Twitter