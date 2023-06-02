PM Narendra Modi Commends Junior Hockey Team After Massive Title Sweep Against Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Junior Men's Indian team for lifting the Junior Asia Cup title. The Indian Colts defeated the arch-rivals Pakistan by a 2-1 lead as goals from Angad Bir Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal helped the team to finish the tournament on a high note. They now managed to successfully defend their Junior Asia Cup title.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Junior Men's Indian team for winning the Junior Asia Cup

PM Modi took to Twitter to heap praises on the Junior Indian Hockey Team. PM Modi tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to our Junior Men's Hockey Team for their splendid victory at the Men's Junior Asia Cup. Their triumph reflects the burgeoning talent and determination that our youth hold. They have made India very proud."

Indian junior team topped the group stage in the tournament and hammered the Republic of Korea 9-1 to set a final clash with Pakistan. Indian junior team became the most successful side in the Junior Asia Cup, having previously won titles in 2004, 2008, and 2015.