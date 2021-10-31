Punjab CM Channi Dons Goalie Kit, Plays Hockey With Young Players At Mohali Stadium

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi put on the goalkeeper's attire at the International Hockey Stadium in Mohali when he made a surprise visit. The CM interacted with the players present in the stadium for more than an hour and then kitted up to 'comfortably' save a goal attempt by former Indian hockey player Prabhjot Singh. The players present at the stadium called it an 'unforgettable experience' while praising the reflexes of the CM, who is 58 years old now. In a tweet by the CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday, he is seen with some young talented hockey players at the International Hockey Stadium in Mohali. CM Channi mentioned that the future of hockey lies in the hands of these youngsters. And he was fascinated by their love for the game.

At the University Level, I was a handball player. Felt great while playing with these Young Players at the Hockey Stadium today. These Youngsters are Future of Hockey and I am Fascinated by their love for the game. pic.twitter.com/DpjTUeT2AV — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 30, 2021

After hosting an interaction with the young batch of players present at the stadium, a goalkeeper's kit was arranged, and the CM stood at the goal post, asking the young players to shoot the ball. Former Indian hockey goalkeeper Baljit Singh Dadhwal who was present at the occasion, said, “Channi sahab stopped the balls with ease. Though the Chief Minister is 58 years old, yet his reflexes are very good."

CM Channi waives off of GST on langar at Devi Talab temple

Also, on Sunday, Punjab CM Channi decided to waive off GST on langar at Devi Talab temple in Jalandhar, Punjab. In a statement issued by the CM's office, he informed the same. CM Channi also reached the temple premises in the early hours of Sunday and offered his prayers to Mata Rani while seeking blessing and strength to serve the people of Punjab further.

While at the Shakti Peeth Devi Talab temple, CM Channi sought blessings from Mata Rani to harmoniously serve the citizens of Punjab regardless of caste, colour, creed and religion. While thanking God for offering him the responsibility to serve the people of Punjab, CM Channi asserted that the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony among the people of Punjab will be maintained at every cost and will remain among the top priorities of the government. While making a statement via the CMO's office, CM Channi decided to waive off the GST on langar at the Devi Talab Temple, further championing the governance model of Punjab to implement pro-people and development-oriented policies.

Image Credits - Twitter - Charanjit Singh Channi