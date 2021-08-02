Tokyo Olympics: Australian Envoy Lauds Indian Women's Hockey Team For Historic Win

Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell on August 2 congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team for its historic achievement of winning through to the Tokyo Olympics semi-finals. After the Indian woman’s hockey team created history by qualifying for the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics for the first time after defeating Australia 1-0, O’Farrell joined in the euphoria of Indians by lauding the team’s defence. He also hailed the team’s goalkeeper Savita Punia for standing like the “Great Wall of India” that remains undefeated. O’Farrell wished the team luck for the upcoming semi-finals.

Well done @TheHockeyIndia 🇮🇳!! Was a tough #Hockey match, but your defence held out until the end. @savitahockey, the 'Great Wall of India' - could not be beaten! Best of luck in the semi & grand finals.

#TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #IndiaKaGame https://t.co/ZftxM0mUtY pic.twitter.com/eqai47XR0g — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) August 2, 2021

🇮🇳 HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!!! 🙌#IND beat and knock out world no. 2 #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! 😍👏#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/HgBcsHg5Ob — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 2, 2021

Union Sports Minister on India’s win in Olympics

Indian women’s hockey team’s historic win came after earlier on August 1, the men’s hockey team also defeated Great Britain by 3-1 and entered the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics for the first time in 49 years. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lauded both women and men teams for reaching the semi-finals and congratulated them on behalf of the 135 crore Indians for the upcoming games. In his remarks, Thakur also noted PV Sindhu’s achievement who bagged a bronze medal on Saturday.

"Both our hockey teams gave splendid performances, congratulations and best wishes to them. We also wish them on behalf of 135 crore Indians for forthcoming important games. PV Sindhu won the bronze medal yesterday. Mirabai Chanu won silver earlier. Lovlina gave a terrific performance. This has given hope to India. I am happy that India's daughters have won two medals so far. Women's hockey team performed spectacularly well today, the men's hockey team also gave a superb performance," Thakur told reporters as per ANI.

Further, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated both hockey teams and said, “This is a very big day for India, both our hockey teams have reached the semi-finals and it is a very big accomplishment. When both men's and women's teams were in Bengaluru, we used to go there and meet them. Our confidence was always high whenever we interacted with them. We were always confident that we will reach the semi-finals, just two more steps remain but reaching the semi-finals is a very big accomplishment.”

