Tokyo Olympics: Vandana Katariya Registers Record; India Women Beat South Africa Women 4-3

India Women's hockey team kept their chances alive of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the hockey event at Tokyo Olympics after a hard-fought win over South Africa Women's team. In a must-win match, Rani Rampal and co defeated their opponent 4-3 in the women’s hockey pool A match on Saturday, July 31. Indian Women's hockey team's chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals will depend on the Ireland vs Great Britain match. India can qualify for the next stage only if Ireland either lose or play out a draw against Great Britain. Currently, India is 3 points ahead of Ireland, having played a game more, but, with a -2 goal difference.

Vandana Katariya makes history at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian team edged out the South Africa Women's team courtesy of goals from Vandana Katariya and Neha. Katariya, especially went onto make history by becoming the country's first female hockey player to score a hat-trick for the Indian Women's Hockey Team in the Olympics. In the nail-biting contest, Rani Rampal-led Indian team took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter as with Vandana Katariya getting her name on the scoreboard. In the dying minutes of the first quarter, South Africa bounced back to get their equaliser through Tarryn Glasby which levelled the scoreline to 1-1 at the end of the first quarter.

🇮🇳 𝗪𝗢𝗡-dana!



2️⃣/2️⃣ successful penalty corner attempts by #IND's Vandana Katariya in their clash against #RSA today! She became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympics.#Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/VxSUwJOA7s — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 31, 2021

Team India took the lead for the second time in the match and once again it was Katariya who scored the goal for the team and handing them a 2-1 lead. However, South Africa was not the one's to give up so easily and just like the first quarter they found the equaliser in the final moments of the second quarter with Erin Hunter finding the back of the net.

The third quarter saw India restoring its lead with Neha scored the goal. Once again South Africa managed to get the equaliser through Glasby who scored her second goal of the match. The Indian team was left frustrated with the scoreline showing 3-3. However, the Women in Blue made the decisive blow with Katariya finding the back of the net for the third time and completing her hattrick. With 11 minutes still left to play India managed to hang onto the lead and registered a win in their final group match.

Image: @TheHockeyIndia / Twitter