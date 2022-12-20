Watch: Celebrations By Indian Women's Hockey Team After FIH Nations Cup Win, Goes Viral

India clinched the maiden edition of the FIH Women’s Nations Cup with a 1-0 victory against Spain in the final on Sunday. The Indian women’s hockey team confirmed their place in the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League as Gurjit Kaur scored the goal through a sixth-minute penalty corner. India finished the eight-nation tournament with a total of five victories in a row.

Meanwhile, Hockey India shared a video of the team’s celebrations after winning the trophy and collecting their gold medals. In the video, the India women’s team can be seen pulling off an epic celebration with their dance moves. The team returned to India on Monday morning. Here’s a quick look at the video that is going viral among Indian sports lovers on social media.

India women’s hockey team’s campaign at the FIH Women’s Nations Cup

Earlier in the semifinal stage of the tournament, India defeated Ireland by 2-1 in the shootouts on Friday. The match between India and Ireland had ended with a 1-1 draw. In the group stage, India notched up three victories in three games, and finished as the Pool B leaders, ahead of Japan, Chile, and South Africa.

The social media erupted with celebrations on Sunday after India won the exciting tournament and qualified for the Pro League. “Congratulations to the Indian Women's Hockey Team for winning Gold in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2022 and for qualifying in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24. We are proud #TeamBlue,” Hockey India tweeted.

Internet reacts to India women’s hockey team’s major victory

