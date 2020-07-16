Sachin Tendulkar Reminds Fans Of Dhanraj Pillay With Special Birthday Wish On Twitter

Former Indian hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay celebrated his 52nd birthday on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Hockey fans and other sporting personalities across the globe wished the player-turned-politician online, who is widely regarded as one of India's greatest hockey players. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also wished the former Indian hockey captain on the Dhanraj Pillay birthday occasion on Twitter.

Dhanraj Pillay Birthday: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wishes 'inspirational' Dhanraj Pillay

Wishing you a happy and healthy birthday Dhanraj. Continue to inspire youngsters to take up and excel in hockey🏑! pic.twitter.com/nMSPbbwPxV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Thursday to wish former Indian hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay on his birthday. Pillay was the Indian hockey captain when Indian won the Asian Games in 1998 and the Asia Cup in 2003. Sachin Tendulkar wished the Indian hockey legend a happy and healthy birthday. Sachin Tendulkar also urged Dhanraj Pillay to continue inspiring youngsters to take up and excel in hockey.

Hockey India star Devinder Walmiki also joined Sachin Tendulkar in wishing the Hockey legend and called Dhanraj Pillay the 'tornado of Indian hockey'. Walmiki, who plays for Dutch club HGC, claimed that Pillay was his idol, master and mentor and is a living legend. Indian journalist Joy Bhattacharjya also lavished praise on the Indian hockey legend on the Dhanraj Pillay birthday occasion, referring to the time when he practised with broken hockey sticks in hometown Pune.

Happy birthday @dhanrajpillay1 My Idol,Master & Mentor and the greatest living legend and a Tornado of indian hockey. #happybirthday #DhanrajPillay pic.twitter.com/evWd7oToZF — Devindar Walmiki (@DWalmiki) July 16, 2020

Dhanraj Pillay Birthday: Dhanraj Pillay's career at a glance

Dhanraj Pillay made his debut his debut for India in December 1989 against China in the Allwyn Cup. In a career that spanned 15 years, Pillay made 339 appearances, unofficially scoring 170 goals, winning the 1998 Asian Games and 2003 Asia Cup as captain. The former Indian captain is the only player to have played in four Olympics Games (1992, 1996, 2000, and 2004), four World Cups (1990, 1994, 1998, and 2002), four Champions Trophies (1995, 1996, 2002, and 2003), and four Asian Games (1990, 1994, 1998, and 2002).

Pillay was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in the year 1999-2000 and was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2001. Dhanraj has also featured for foreign hockey clubs like the Indian Gymkhana (London), HC Lyon (France), BSN HC & Telekom Malaysia HC (Malaysia), Abahani Limited, HTC Stuttgart Kickers (Germany) and Khalsa Sports Club (Hong Kong) before playing in the Premier Hockey League for the Maratha Warriors. He retired in 2004.

