Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 World Cup In India, US & UAE?

Ahead of Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup clash, here are the live streaming details of the game & how it can be watched in India, the US, and the UAE.

Prithvi Virmani
T20 World Cup

In a do or die clash for both the teams, Australia will take on Bangladesh as they both will go all out for the win. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 4 at the Dubai International Stadium. The winner of the match will have get a boost to their chances of moving to the next round and it will be interesting to see how this match plays out.

Ahead of Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 12 clash, here are the live streaming details of the game and how it can be watched in India, the US, and the UAE.

Australia vs Bangladesh live streaming: How to watch the game in India?

The passionate cricket fans in India can watch Australia vs Bangladesh game on Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights to telecast the tournament in the country and nearby regions, including Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives and Afghanistan. Star is the official media partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Meanwhile, online audiences in India will be able to access the live streaming of the contest on Disney+ Hotstar. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Australia vs Bangladesh live streaming: How to watch the game in the US?

Fans in the United States of America can catch the live-action of Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 12 game on Willow, Willow Xtra. To watch the match online, US fans can tune into ESPN+. The match will start at 6:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Australia vs Bangladesh live streaming: How to watch the game in UAE?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup game live on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). People in the UAE can also live stream all the World Cup games on OSN.com/play and wavo.com. Etisalat Criclife will broadcast the match live in the UAE. The match will start at 2:00 PM GST on Thursday, November 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

