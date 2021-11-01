Ban IPL Trends On Twitter After Team India Were Handed 8 Wicket Loss By New Zealand

Team India's T20 World Cup campaign is on the verge of getting derailed after two back to back losses leaving them on the brink of elimination from the Super 12 stage. The Virat Kohli led side first lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets following which they went down to New Zealand by 8 wickets on Sunday. The loss now leaves the team to not only leave their remaining matches by a very good margin but also hope for other results to go in their favour.

The recently concluded IPL 2021 was a good platform for Indian cricketers to acclimatise to the weather and pitch condition. However, despite having an upper hand over playing on UAE pitches Team India batting lineup performed poorly against New Zealand leaving fans disappointed which was visible on social media with Ban IPL hashtag. Here are the fans reaction to India's loss to New Zealand

Indian awaam #BanIPL ka trend chlaty hwy.

Meanwhile Pakistani awaam : 🤣 pic.twitter.com/i5xrFya4IO — Liaquat Ali 🇵🇰 (@liaquatJ150IVF) October 31, 2021

Recap of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match

If a crushing loss to Pakistan wasn't enough for Team India, the Virat Kohli led side were handed an 8 wicket defeat by New Zealand on Sunday. Having asked to bat first at Dubai International Stadium. India brought Ishan Kishan to open with KL Rahul however the youngster was dismissed early. Rohit Sharma also got a lifeline with the delivery he faced in the match, however, his time at the crease was once again short-lived after being dismissed by Ish Sodhi. Virat Kohli also fell cheaply to leg spinner (Sodhi), while KL Rahul continued his poor run with the bat scoring just 18 runs.

With half of the team back into the hut with 70 runs on board, Hardik Pandya (23 runs) and Ravindra Jadeja (26 runs) ensured that Team India crossed the 100 run mark as they were stopped on their tracks at 110/7 in 20 overs. New Zealand in reply lost Martin Guptill early but Daryl Mitchell made light work of the target blazing his way to 49 runs of 35 ball to take the match away from India. The victory was New Zealand First of the tournament after losing to Pakistan in their opening match