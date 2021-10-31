Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out From Remainder Of T20 World Cup: Reports

Bangladesh faced yet another hiccup in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, as their star allrounder Shakib Al Hassan has been ruled out from the remainder of the tournament owing to a hamstring injury. ANI was informed about the development by a source on Sunday, two days ahead of the Bangladesh vs South Africa match on November 2. This is the second injury scare the Bangladesh team has faced in the tournament, after pacer Saif Uddin was replaced by Rubel Hossain after the former suffered a back injury.

Meanwhile, as per ANI, the source said, “He has a hamstring injury and while the scan reports will tell you about the grade of injury, he is ruled out of the tournament”. Shakib’s exit from the tournament might come as a shocker for Bangladesh, as they seek their maiden win in the tournament, after playing three matches so far. Shakib is the highest wicket-taker so far in the tournament, as he has accounted for 11 wickets. With two matches to go for Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, it is highly probable that a replacement won't be named for the injured allrounder.

Bangladesh lost to West Indies by three runs

Shakib suffered the injury while fielding against West Indies on October 29, where Bangladesh suffered a loss by three runs. Bangladesh was chasing a target of 143 runs, which they fell short of, despite Liton Das’ individual score of 44 runs off 33 balls and Mahmudullah’s unbeaten knock of 31 runs off 24 balls. West Indies bowlers displayed economical bowling as each of the five bowlers used dismissed five batters each.

During the first two matches, of Bangladesh’s super-12 campaign, the team suffered a loss by five wickets at the hands of Sri Lanka on October 24. Shakib picked up two wickets in the match, to reach his tournament total of 11 wickets. Meanwhile, in their second Super-12 fixture against England, the team suffered a batting collapse as they were reduced to 124/9 at the end of the first innings. England, on the other hand, displayed phenomenal batting effort as they cruised to the victory with eight wickets in their hands with more than five overs remaining in the match.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)