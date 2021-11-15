Cricket Fraternity Hail Australia On Winning T20 World Cup; 'NZ Didn't Even Come Close'

Cricket fans witnessed one of the most epic finale clashes in the T20 World Cup as Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets to lift their maiden trophy in the event's history. The Aaron Finch-led side chased down the target of 173 runs in just 18.5 overs, with Mitchell Marsh and David Warner playing some fine knocks.

Marsh smacked 77 runs in just 50 balls, an innings that included six boundaries and four sixes. Meanwhile, Warner played an outstanding knock of 53 runs off just 38 deliveries, an inning that included four boundaries and three sixes. The cricketing fraternity could not believe that they witnessed such a fantastic final as they took to their social media handles to post reactions of disbelief.

Cricketing fraternity reacts to T20 World Cup final

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate both teams on a 'terrific ICC T20 World Cup final and tournament.' He was delighted to see his former side deliver their best performances at the right time. Warne ended his post by congratulating captain Aaron Finch and stated that he was extremely happy for Mitchell Marsh as well.

Congratulations to both teams on a terrific #ICCT20WorldCup final and tournament !!! In the end the Aussies peaked at the right time & just had to many match winners for NZ. Congrats to @AaronFinch5 & all the Aussie boys ! Very happy for M Marsh too - Great stuff ✅👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 14, 2021

Former England captain Michael Vaughan stated that the Australians have not looked back since their defeat to England as they 'have been so powerful.' He was happy for Mitchell Marsh as he believes that the Australian is one of the 'great guys.'

This is some World Cup win for the Aussies .. From the defeat to England they have been so powerful .. Mitch marsh is one of the great guys so he deserves this .. he will probably now have a big affect on the Ashes as well .. @FoxCricket #T20WorldCupFinal Well done Australia !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 14, 2021

Meanwhile, former explosive Indian batter Virender Sehwag congratulated Australia on becoming World Champions, calling them 'top-class.' Sehwag ended his post by giving special mention to Hazlewood, Warner and Marsh for their 'outstanding performances.'

Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it’s done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2021

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akthar called Australia 'ruthless' and 'clinical' in their performance. He stated that New Zealand did not even come close.

Australia was ruthless, clinical and just perfect today. NZ didn't even come close.

Kangaroos all the way !!

Congratulations — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2021

Meanwhile, reactions from other cricketers and pundits can be seen below.

World Champions eh. Sweet. 🇦🇺 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 14, 2021

Congratulations Team Australia @CricketAus for winning the T20 World Cup.. you guys were unbelievable #mitchmarsh class 💪 powerful hitting 🇦🇺 🏆 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2021

