England Vs New Zealand Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Semifinal Match In India, UAE, UK?

The 43rd match of the ICC T20 World Cup will see England and New Zealand lock horns against each other to decide one of the two finalists for the marquee event. The match, which is scheduled to take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, will begin at 7:30 pm IST today. While England are the favourites to win the match tonight, New Zealand have a successful history of upsetting big teams in big events and hence will enter the game as a dangerous opponent.

England's Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), James Vince, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Dawson.

New Zealand's Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover).

England vs New Zealand: How to watch T20 World Cup in India?

Star Sports Network has the right to live telecast ICC T20 World Cup matches across India. The channel is broadcasting the games in multiple Indian languages. Star Sports is also the principal broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup games in India's neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan. As far as the online audiences in India are concerned, Disney+ Hotstar has the right to live-stream all T20 World Cup matches in the country.

England vs New Zealand: How to watch T20 World Cup in UAE?

In the United Arab Emirates, Orbit Showtime Network (OSN) has the right to live telecast all ICC T20 World Cup matches. Online audiences in the country can live-stream the T20 World Cup matches on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. England versus New Zealand match will start at 6:00 pm UAE time.

England vs New Zealand: How to watch T20 World Cup in the UK?

Sky Group-owned Sky Sports have the right to broadcast ICC T20 World Cup matches live in the United Kingdom and neighbouring territories. For online audiences in the country, the matches are being live-streamed on NOW, a video-streaming platform owned by the Sky Group. England versus New Zealand game will begin at 3:00 pm UK time.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC