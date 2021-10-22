Eoin Morgan Speaks On Captaincy; Says Not Being Favourites At T20 WC Is ‘a New Challenge’

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that the defeat in the final of the 2016 World T20 acts as a motivation for the players. Back then at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Carlos Brathwaite smashed Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes as West Indies snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Three Lions.

The Brits are now set to take part in the T20 World Cup 2021 and they will face the defending champions in their opening game on October 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Morgan said that England has grown leaps and bounds after the loss five years ago and have entered a number of tournaments as firm favourites.

The southpaw also said that Team India, captained by the 32-year-old Virat Kohli, is one of the strong contenders to win the T20 World Cup. "Experiencing that, for some of our guys, is probably still motivation. Since then we have been favourites in every world tournament we have played in — the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup. It almost feels a little different not being favourites going into this one — a new challenge. India are favourites, rightly so," Morgan was quoted as saying by the BBC Sports.

'Been getting things right' Morgan feels he is at the peak of his captaincy

Eoin Morgan reckoned that he has grown as a skipper and has been able to make the right calls in the apt moments during matches. "The last two and a half years I have probably peaked — or am peaking — as a captain. I feel I am offering a lot, am as calm as ever, making really good decisions and getting things as right as often as I possibly could be," he stated, as quoted by the news outlet.

The left-hander also was of the opinion that winning the 2019 World Cup at home gave him loads of confidence. Morgan added, "Since 2019 and winning the 50-over World Cup, it has given me a lot of confidence in making plays during the game - trying to make changes that I think are right and make them work when you can," as quoted by the news outlet.

Morgan’s form hasn’t been all that great. Even as he has faltered for the Brits with the bat, he recently had some poor outings for KKR in the IPL.

(Image: AP)