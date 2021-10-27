Last Updated:

Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Amir Involved In War Of Words After India's Loss To Pakistan

Mohammad Amir took to Twitter and asked Harbhajan Singh whether he broke the TV or not referring to the taunts of Indians towards Pakistani fans.

The India vs Pakistan match has brought emotions from not only the fans from both sides but even the cricketers as well. Pakistan's victory over India in their opening T20 World Cup match on Sunday was their first over their arch-rivals in a World Cup event and so the victory was celebrated not only by fans but even the cricketers. Following Pakistan's win over India, former left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir took a dig at Harbhajan Singh on social media with both cricketers involved in banter on social media.

IND vs PAK: Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Amir Twitter banter  

Following Pakistan's win over India, Mohammad Amir took to Twitter and asked Harbhajan Singh whether he broke the TV or not referring to the taunts of Indians about Pakistani fans breaking their television sets after losing to the Men in Blue in the past editions of world cups.

Harbhajan Singh while replying to Mohammad Aamir's tweet said "Now you will also say things? Did this six land on your TV at home?” attaching a video of him hitting a last over six against Pakistan.

The banter did not end on just one tweet but escalated further with both cricketers attacking each other series of tweets. Mohammad Amir taunted the Indian spinner with a video of him conceding 4 sixes off 4 balls from Shahid Afridi. Just like during cricketing days, Harbhajan Singh did not back down and slammed Mohammad Amir for the ‘Lord’s Test No-Ball’ spot-fixing incident in 2010 to which Amir replied with that talking about his past won’t change the fact that Team India lost to Pakistan on Sunday. And what about your illegal bowling action mate? Now, just watch us lift the World Cup. You didn’t get a walkover, now go and walk in the park.”

Harbhajan Singh fired back with the same video of him hitting the six in the last over to win the match for India. And simply tweeted, “Fixer ko sixer, chal daffa ho ja” along with the aforementioned video on him hitting six.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights

Having won the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam sent India to bat and Pakistan dominated the match right from ball one. India got off to the worst possible start with openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul sent back to the pavilion by Shaheen Afridi within three overs with just six runs on the board.

Afridi had Rohit trapped in front of the wicket for a duck and then bowled Rahul through the gate. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant then joined forces to add 53 runs in quick time before the latter was caught out by leg-spinner Shadab Khan off his own bowling in the 13th over. Kohli was finally dismissed by Afridi after scoring a 49-ball 57. India was restricted to 151 in their 20 overs. 

Chasing 152 to win, Pakistan openers had no trouble in making light work of the target as Indian bowlers failed to get the breakthrough. Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to unbeaten 68 runs while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed an unbeaten 79 runs to take the team past the finish line.

