Harbhajan Singh Slams Pakistan Journalist For Supporting Mohammad Amir Without Fact Check

Harbhajan Singh has slammed a Pakistani journalist for backing Mohammad Amir during their recent social media spat. Bhajji also asked him to do a fact check

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has criticised a Pakistani journalist for supporting tainted Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir, during the duo's recent verbal spat on social media. The banter regarding the recent India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash last weekend turned into a heated exchange when Mohammad Amir had reminded Harbhajan Singh of getting clobbered for four sixes in an over by Shahid Afridi during an India-Pakistan Test match in January 2006 to which Bhajji replied by saying that he does not want a 'fixer' to interfere in this matter.

Harbhajan Singh slams Pakistani journalist 

It so happened that a Pakistani journalist named Ihtisham Ul Haq came forward and defended Mohammad Amir and another journalist from his country who was criticised by the two-time world champion for needlessly blowing things out of proportion. When the off-spinner noticed this, he slammed the critic and asked him to do some fact check before blindly jumping to a conclusion. 

At the same time, the 2011 World Cup winner also asked the journalist to be 'honest' at least to himself before sharing a video of the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja's video on his stand about the tainted fast bowler.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh also went on to express his disappointment while slamming Mohammad Amir on his official YouTube channel where the offie said that the latter had no business to interfere in banter which was taking place between him and Pakistan pace icon Shoaib Akhtar.

It all started with Mohammad Amir instigating Harbhajan Singh by asking him whether he had smashed his TV set after Team India's humiliating 10-wicket loss to Pakistan on Sunday night.

Replying to the 2017 Champions Trophy winner's tweet, Harbhajan Singh reminded him of his match-winning six during the Asia Cup 2010 contest where he had dispatched a young Amir into the stands.

What was turning out to be a funny banter by that point in time became a social media spat when the left-arm pacer needlessly dragged Shahid Afridi into this and at the same time also made use of a cuss word to explain that Bhajji was afraid of Afridi.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan who already seemed to have had enough of the Pak speedster's comments first reminded him about the infamous Lord's Test match against England in 2010 where he had deliberately bowled no-balls and then asked him to mind his own business. Bhajji also reminded the 29-year-old that only money matters to people like him and honour takes a backseat.

The active cricketer who also works as a commentator-cum-cricket pundit had the last laugh when he asked Mohammad Amir to get lost by mentioning 'Fixer ko sixer' along with posting the video of the 2010 Asia Cup match.

 

