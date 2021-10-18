Hardik Pandya Has New Nickname For MS Dhoni; 'Calling Him Mr Cool Does Not Suit Him'

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently opened up about his relationship with MS Dhoni and also revealed the new nickname he has for the former Indian skipper. Pandya also stated that Dhoni has been a 'life coach' for him and has on multiple occasions helped him to overcome challenges and difficulties.

Pandya has faced regular ups and downs throughout his career before establishing himself as India’s go-through all-rounder in the limited-overs format. He is currently a part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 where Dhoni has joined the team as a mentor.

In conversation with ESPNcricinfo’s Cricket Monthly, the all-rounder shared the depth of his bonding with Dhoni revealing that he is the one who understands him the most and labelled Dhoni as his life coach.

“MS was someone who understood me from the start: how I function, what kind of a person I am, what are the things I don't like, everything. We have lovely conversations. As I said, only Mahi can make me understand certain things. Sometimes if I get strong-headed and I go into that zone and I believe some things, I have to call him and say, "Yeh soch rahan hoon, kya chal raha hai, batao." [This is on my mind. What do you think?] Then he will explain. So, yes, in a lot of ways he is a life coach,” said Hardik Pandya.

Pandya further talked about the incident when he was banned by the BCCI due to his inappropriate comments in a popular TV Show. He stated that Dhoni supported him during that difficult phase and has been on his side every time.

“When all this happened (the TV Show controversy), he knew that I needed support. I just needed a shoulder, which he provided multiple times in my cricketing career. I never saw him as MS Dhoni the greatest. For me, Mahi is my brother. I respect and admire the fact that he was there when I needed him the most," added Pandya.

I don’t like people calling MS Dhoni Mr Cool, reveals Hardik Pandya

Hardik was also of the opinion that he doesn’t love the fact that people term MS Dhoni as 'Mr Cool'. He opines that Dhoni is more stable rather than cool and also states that staying with him helps a person to become humble and mature.

“Staying with him, obviously, you learn to be mature, you learn to become humble. I have learned a lot from watching him. He never loses his cool. Not cool - I don't like the word, and people calling him Mr Cool, does not suit him. For me, he is always stable. When he goes out, people are always going to him with requests for photos and Xyz. I have thoroughly copied how he behaves outside. When I go out now, no matter how many people are there, there will always be a big smile on my face,” Pandya concluded.

Image: AP