'He's In Our Plans': Virat Kohli Suggests Big Change In Playing XI Ahead Of NZ Clash

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hinted at a major change in the playing XI ahead of the New Zealand clash in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. When asked about Shardul Thakur's inclusion in the final XI, Kohli said the Mumbai all-rounder is "definitely" in their plans but refused to reveal what role he will play or where he fits in the team. Kohli praised Shardul, saying that he is someone who adds a lot of value to the team. If Shardul is included in the playing XI for tonight's clash against the Kiwis, he could come in place of Hardik Pandya, who has not been in great form for the last couple of months.

"He’s (Shardul) definitely a guy who’s in our plans, constantly making a case for himself. He is definitely someone who can bring a lot of value to the team. Now, what role he plays or where he fits in, that’s something that I cannot obviously talk about right now. But yes, Shardul is someone who’s got great potential and he will add great value to the team," Kohli said on Shardul's inclusion in the playing XI.

Shardul Thakur was included in India's World Cup squad in place of spinner Axar Patel. Shardul had an exception Indian Premier League 2021 edition as he finished the season as the fourth-highest wicket-taker. Shardul picked a total of 21 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 25.09. Shardul has shown in the past what he can do with the bat if given an opportunity and hence talks around his inclusion into the playing XI has been doing rounds ever since India lost its first match against Pakistan.

As far as Hardik Pandya is concerned, the lanky all-rounder has not bowled in competitive matches for a very long time. Hardik's inclusion in the starting XI despite his inability to bowl has raised questions about team selection.

India in T20 World Cup

India suffered an early stutter in its T20 World Cup campaign as the side lost to arch-rival Pakistan in its opening game of the Super 12 stage. India will play the Kiwis in their second game of the group stage on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium. New Zealand are also coming into the game on the back of a defeat against Pakistan in their opening game of the competition. The game will be crucial for both sides as it could decide their fate going forward in the tournament.

Image: BCCI/Twitter