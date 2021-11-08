ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Overview Of Points Table Post Team India's Ouster From Tournament

New Zealand got the better of Afghanistan by eight wickets in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 fixture at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. By the virtue of this win, not only have the Kiwis qualified for the finals but also brought curtains down on Team India's campaign. Prior to this clash, the Afghans had to defeat New Zealand in order to ensure a three-way tie for semi-final qualification and since that did not happen, Virat Kohli & Co.'s progress in this tournament has been halted.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the updated ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table after the Men In Blue's ouster from the showpiece event.

T20 World Cup Points Table

As far as Group 2 is concerned, in-form Pakistan have succeeded in topping the group by keeping their undefeated streak intact having won all their five matches in the T20 WC Super 12 stages. Their net run rate reads +1.583 with 10 points to their tally. New Zealand who became the second team from the group to advance to the next round are placed at the second position with four wins from five games and eight points with an NRR of +1.162.

As of now, Team India occupy the third spot with two wins from four outings and four points and they will finish third irrespective of their win against Namibia on Monday night which will only take them to six points. With four and two points, Afghanistan and Namibia take the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Having failed to register even a single win, Scotland are at the sixth spot in Group 2.

Teams Matches Win Loss NRR Points Pakistan 5 5 0 +1.583 10 New Zealand 5 4 1 +1.162 8 India 4 2 2 +1.619 4 Afghanistan 5 2 3 +1.053 4 Namibia 4 1 3 -1.851 2 Scotland 5 0 5 -3.543 0

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand vs Afghanistan

New Zealand vs Afghanistan clash was a virtual quarterfinal with a semi-final ticket at stake for three teams (India, New Zealand & Afghanistan). Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat first. Nonetheless, the batters failed to make any impact except middle-order batter Najibullah Zadran who scored a quickfire 48-ball 73 at a strike rate of 152.08 including six boundaries and three maximums as Afghanistan posted 124/8 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the skipper Kane Williamson's unbeaten 40 helped the BlackCaps get over the line with 11 balls to spare.