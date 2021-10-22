ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Strengths And Weaknesses Of South African Team

South Africa make their way into the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates with the hope of winning their first ICC tournament. In previous tournaments, they have been favourites but have always failed towards the latter stages. This time around, however, they do not possess the strength they did in past tournaments and come in with a new-look side led by Temba Bavuma. South Africa kick start their T20 World Cup against Australia on October 23, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Take a look at the strengths and the weaknesses of South Africa's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad ahead of their first Super 12 match against Australia.

South Africa strengths and weaknesses

They come into the World Cup with a relatively new squad with a lot of first-timers. So it will be interesting to see how that plays out. A definite strength of the South African squad is that they have some very experienced players in their team with the likes of Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen so they should be able to help the new-look squad.

They have always had problems going into the knockout stages of international tournaments even when they have the best players on paper. So it will be interesting to see how this inexperienced team fairs.

Some IPL players have not gotten the playing time or have not performed well like Miller is yet to perform as he did back in the 2013 and 2014 IPL when he was considered a bit hitter. He scored 124 runs in nine matches at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 109.73. Lungi Ngidi did not play many matches in the IPL 2021, with just 3 appearances to his name. While he did manage to take five wickets overall, he did go for a lot of runs, with an economy of 10.41.

However, there were players who did exceedingly well like Anrich Nortje who did superbly well for Delhi as he played eight matches and took 12 wickets at a low economy rate of 6.16 and his fellow Delhi Capitals teammate Kagiso Rabada played 15 matches for Delhi and managed to take 15 wickets at an economy rate of 8.14.

South Africa T20 World Cup Schedule

South Africa vs Australia on October 23, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium

South Africa vs West Indies on October 26, at the Dubai International Stadium

South Africa vs A1 on October 30, at the Sharjah Cricket Ground

South Africa vs B2 on November 2, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium

South Africa vs England on November 6, at the Sharjah Cricket Ground

South Africa T20 World Cup squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen.

