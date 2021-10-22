ICC T20 World Cup: How Have Indian All-rounders From Squad Performed In IPL 2021

India will begin its ICC T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 with a blockbuster clash against arch-rival Pakistan. India have played two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup and the Men in Blue managed to defeat both teams with ease. Before the Virat Kohli-led side kicks off its World Cup campaign, let's take a look at all the all-rounders Team India have in their squad and how they have fared in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2021.

Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played 16 games in IPL 2021 and scored 227 runs at an average of 75.66 and with a strike rate of 145.51. The Gujarat cricketer also picked 13 wickets in the recently-concluded season. Jadeja single-handedly helped CSK win a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore during the first phase of IPL 2021, where he scored an unbeaten 62 with the bat and also affected a couple of run-outs before picking a wicket. Jadeja was crucial in CSK's massive turnaround in IPL 2021, where they went on to lift their fourth title in the league's history.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur played 16 games for CSK in IPL 2021 and picked 21 wickets with the ball, finishing the season as the fourth-highest wicket-taker. Thakur did not get much opportunity to bat in IPL 2021, courtesy of some brilliant performances by CSK's top-order batters. Thakur's average with the ball read an impressive 25.09 while his economy read 8.80. Thakur, who was included in the squad in a last-minute change, can be crucial for Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya played 12 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. He scored 127 runs with the bat at an abysmal average of 14.11 and with a strike rate of 113.39. Hardik did not bowl a single over in the recently-concluded IPL due to injury concerns. Hardik's current form is the most concerning for the Indian management ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Experts believe that Hardik is best suited in the playing XI when can contribute with both bat and the ball; however, the 29-year-old is yet to show if he has regained his bowling form, while his batting record has come under criticism since he has not proven his finishing ability with the bat in recent times.

India's squad for T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah. Travelling reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

