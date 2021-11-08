Last Updated:

T20 World Cup: Outgoing Skipper Virat Kohli Provides Huge Update On India's Next Captain

As far as the game against Namibia is concerned, India will look to end its T20 World Cup campaign on a high by registering a comprehensive victory over Namibia

When Indian skipper Virat Kohli came out for his last toss as India's T20I captain, he provided a big update on his successor, who is all set to assume charge during the upcoming bilateral series against New Zealand. Kohli suggested that his deputy Rohit Sharma will take over the captaincy role from him and will lead the side going forward. Kohli indicated that Rohit has already started looking at things, adding "Indian cricket is in good hands". 

"We'll bowl first. The tosses have been a big factor, and when I've won a couple we'll do what we wanted to do from Day 1. It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way for the longest format. I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands. Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy for today's game," ESPNcricinfo quoted Kohli as saying after winning the toss against Namibia. 

As far as the game against Namibia is concerned, India will look to end its T20 World Cup campaign on a high by registering a comprehensive victory over the rookie side. 

India vs Namibia Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar

Namibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz. 

