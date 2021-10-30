IND Vs NZ: Former Indian Players Open Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup Clash Against Kiwis

After a disappointing defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan, India is set to face New Zealand next in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 this Sunday. The IND vs NZ game is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on October 31 from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand encounter, several former Indian cricketers shared their opinion on India's team selection and also gave their opinion on some individual players.

IND vs NZ: Former Indian stars give opinion on team selection

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin is confident that India will beat New Zealand in their upcoming game and explained how Mohamed Shami will make a bounce back. Azharuddin wrote on his official Koo handle in Hindi, "I have full confidence Team India will win against New Zealand. Along with Shami, every bowler will blossom. We will surely win."

Meanwhile, Amol Muzumdar believes that if Team India wants to win against New Zealand, they will have to make changes to their playing XI. Muzumdar wrote on his Koo handle in Hindi, "I believe Shardul Thakur and Ashwin should be included in the team."

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and national team selector Saba Karim gave a bold prediction for the India vs New Zealand match. Karim wrote in Hindi that Rishabh Pant will play a big role in the match. "I believe that in the India vs New Zealand encounter, Pant will play a big dominant inning. In the previous match also he played well, but this time, he will take the class for the Kiwi bowlers."

Similarly, Wasim Jaffer also wished Team India all the best against New Zealand and hoped that captain Virat Kohli can convert his impressive display in the nets to a good performance in the match. Taking to his official Koo account, Jaffer wrote, "Because of the way Kohli is striking the ball in the nets, expectations have increased from Virat against New Zealand." He ended his post by writing 'Come on' as he hopes for a bounce-back just like millions of Indians after the disappointing loss against Pakistan in the opening match.