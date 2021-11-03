India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 World Cup In India, US & UAE?

India is set to take on Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2021, which will be played on Wednesday, November 3 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST.

Here's a look at India vs Afghanistan live streaming details and when and where to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, US and the UAE. Read on to know the details of how to watch the T20 World Cup match online.

How and Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan in India

All the matches of the T20 World Cup in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

India vs Afghanistan live streaming

For Indian fans, India vs Afghanistan live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 fixture in US live?

All the matches of the T20 World Cup in the US will be aired on Willow, Willow Xtra. To watch the match online, US fans can tune into ESPN+.

How and Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan live streaming in UAE?

All the matches of the T20 World Cup in UAE will be aired on CricLife Max. To watch the match online, UAE fans can go to Switch TV and Starz Play.

T20 World Cup: India vs Afghanistan match preview

The India vs Afghanistan clash promises to be a closely contested treat for fans with one team needing a win to almost confirm the semifinal spot, and the other team needing a victory to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

Afghanistan is currently second in Group 2 and has a better net run rate compared to India. They will not make things easy for India and with a world-class spin attack, Mohammad Nabi's team will pose more problems to an Indian batting line-up that has struggled to get going.

For Team India, the equation is very simple as they have to win all their remaining matches starting with Afghanistan and hope other results go in their favour to stand for making it to the final four. The Indian team's batting has been toothless, while bowlers have failed to deliver results due to which India suffered two straight matches. With a lot to play for, the Men in Blue will be desperate to get their first point on board.