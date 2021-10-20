India Vs Australia,T20 World Cup LIVE Stream: How To Watch IND Vs AUS Warm-Up Match Online

Team India is set to face Australia in their second warm-up match of the T20 World Cup, which will be played on Wednesday, October 20 in Dubai. This India vs Australia match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. Here's a look at India vs Australia Live Streaming details and Where and When to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, UAE, and the UK.

India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs AUS Warm-Up match in India

If you are wondering Where and When to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, then you must know that all the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

T20 World Cup: India vs Australia Live streaming details

To catch India vs Australia Live Streaming, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How to watch IND vs AUS Warm-Up match in UK

Fans can catch Oman vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming in the UK on the Sky Sports network with the 3:30 IST matches starting at 11:00 AM UK time. The 7:30 PM matches will begin at 3:00 PM UK time

India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match preview

India were impressed in their first warm-up match against England, winning the contest comfortably by seven wickets with an over to spare. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will both be out to back up their half-centuries and will look to cont8inue their impressive form in the upcoming warm-up fixture against Australia. The Men in Blue will be hoping not only to continue their fine run with the bat but will also want their bowlers to find the rhythm after conceding a total of 188 runs to England.

Australia on the other hand also won their first warm-up match against New Zealand, however, the contest was a nervier affair as the Aaron Finch led team beat New Zealand by three wickets on the penultimate delivery of the match. Australians used only five bowlers in the first warm-up match and so they will look to test their bench strength to explore their options. David Warner will be hoping to get back amongst the runs after getting out for a duck in the last match.

