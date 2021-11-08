India Vs Namibia Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK

In both the team's final match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, India will take on Namibia in their Super 12 match. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, November 8 at the Dubai International Stadium. India will look to end the tournament on a high as it will be Virat Kohli's last match as captain and Ravi Shastri's last game in charge. Namibia will also look to finish on a high note after winning just one game so far in the Super 12.

Ahead of India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash, here are the live streaming details of the game and how it can be watched in India, the US, and the UAE.

India vs Namibia live streaming: How to watch the game in India?

The passionate cricket fans in India can watch India vs Namibia game on Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights to telecast the tournament in the country and nearby regions, including Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives and Afghanistan. Star is the official media partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Meanwhile, online audiences in India will be able to access the India vs Namibia live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, November 8 at the Dubai International Stadium.

IND vs NAM live streaming: How to watch the game in the US?

Fans in the United States of America can catch the live-action of India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Super 12 game on Willow, Willow Xtra. To watch the match online, US fans can tune into ESPN+. The match will start at 9:00 AM ET on Monday, November 8 at the Dubai International Stadium.

IND vs NAM live streaming: How to watch the game in UAE?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch India vs Namibia T20 World Cup game live on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). People in the UAE can also live stream all the World Cup games on OSN.com/play and wavo.com. Etisalat Criclife will broadcast the match live in the UAE. The match will start at 6:00 PM GST on Monday, November 8 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Image: @BCCI/Twitter/AP