India's Bowling Coach Names Two Pacers Who Would Be 'force To Reckon With' In Future

Team India's outgoing bowling coach Bharat Arun on Sunday named two fast bowlers who, according to him, are going to be a force to reckon with in the near future. Arun was addressing a press conference ahead of India's final World Cup game against Namibia when he picked Mohammad Siraj and Prasidh Krishna as his choice to lead the country's lethal pace attack going forward. Arun also hailed the kind of talent India has got in terms of their bowling capabilities.

"India always can boast of really good fast bowlers, but then, with the workload management in place that ensured the fast bowlers remained extremely fresh at any given point of time so we could even rotate. Going forward, I think India's talent is also exciting with the likes of Mohammad Siraj coming in, and Prasidh Krishna and there's a lot of exciting fast bowling talent in the country. With the workload management in place, I'm sure it's going to go forward, I think we would be a force to reckon with in the near future," Arun said in his press conference ahead of the Namibia clash.

Arun opens up on challenges he faced after joining Team India

Arun was also asked to give his opinion on India's fast bowling unit and how he thinks the team is going to handle the transition phase of Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. Arun said Team India has got enough talent to be able to handle the transition phase once Shami and Sharma hang their boots in the future. While talking about the biggest challenge he has faced since joining India as bowling coach, Arun said it was the task of building a Test team that could win in any condition.

Arun said that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri wanted to build a Test team that can win under all conditions. Arun went on to add that the Indian cricket team were already blessed with one of the best spin attacks in the world, so they just wanted to create a lethal pace attack that could complement the side's bowling and are suited to play in all conditions.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced last week that former Indian captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed the new head coach of Team India. Dravid will bring his own team of support staff who would replace the current lot working under Shastri. Bharat Arun is also performing his last set of duties before he is relieved after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

Image: PTI