KL Rahul Reveals His Biggest Dream; 'I Want To Win A World Cup For India'

Indian opening batter KL Rahul has expressed his desire to win a World Cup with India. Speaking in an interview with the ICC, the Punjab Kings captain recalled closely following the 2011 World Cup was a moment when he told himself, that he wanted to play for the country in the World Cup and lift silverware.

"Growing up, I watched the 2011 World Cup at home, that's when we won the World Cup and things changed for me. From that day on, I was like, this is what I want to do. I want to win a World Cup for my country, win one or two or three and be part of the world cup and create history" KL Rahul said.

After two back-to-back losses in the Super 12 stage, Team India had to win all their remaining three matches to have the slightest of a chance to qualify for the semi-finals. The team managed to beat Afghanistan by a big margin, but still require two more wins. Additionally, they also need Afghanistan to beat New Zealand to make it to the next round. The team is now gearing itself to take on Scotland on Friday 5 November, 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Stadium.

Is India too dependent on KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma?

Taking to his Youtube former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said that the shorter format of the game is always about Individuals and that India are heavily dependent on their top order "It's not unfair because the Indian team is a little top-heavy. And secondly, the culture we have seen in white-ball cricket, it's always about the individuals. If Rahul and Rohit play well, you will post a big total and the team will win. Same about Kohli"

He further added that India needs to end their over-reliance on one single player "You are absolutely right, the scenario we have created is that if the openers do well, we will do well. If the top three fire, we are good else our match goes bad. I want this thing to change going forward, that everyone should play the same way, then the dependency will not remain on one player

Image: PTI