Last Updated:

Michael Vaughan Does Massive U-turn, Picks India As 'hot Favourites' To Win T20 World Cup

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has picked India as hot favourites to win the T20 World Cup this after initially having back England as the favourites

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
T20 World Cup

Image: Instagram/ Michaelvaughan


Former England captain Michael Vaughan has picked India as hot favourites to win the T20 World Cup. This statement comes after India beat Australia in Wednesday's warm-up match. Vaughan mentioned that India's performances in the warm-up games suggest that the team can go on to win the mega event. 

This statement, however, comes as a U-turn on the player's previous comment, where Vaughan expressed 'surprise' at India being tagged as one of the favourites. The 46-year-old reckoned that Virat Kohli’s side weren't the favourites, and that he'd rather go with England. 

READ | T20 World Cup: Hasaranga star in Sri Lanka's massive 70-run win over Ireland

"England for me are the favourites. I don’t know how India get the “favourites” tag in T20 cricket. I just think they’ve been a long way off in the last few tournaments. West Indies and Pakistan will be threats. I wouldn’t write off Pakistan either. New Zealand have high-class players and you know they will come up  with strategies to win games," Vaughan told, speaking at BBC's Test Match Special podcast.

England need to find ways to make the best use of powerplay: Vaughan

Michael Vaughan also said that Eoin Morgan's side needs to find a way to make the most of the first six overs of the innings. He also said that Dawid Malan needs to speed up his innings, failing which England should send Jonny Bairstow out to bat at number 3. 

READ | Irfan Pathan & Wasim Jaffer identify one 'tricky problem' for India ahead of T20 World Cup

"England need to find a way of maximising the first 6 overs better ... If Malan is going to chew up so many balls in the power play he needs to either get on with it or Bairstow should Bat 3 ... #T20WorldCup," tweeted Vaughan.

READ | India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match highlights: India record comfortable win

England will begin their quest for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with a clash against the West Indies on Saturday, 23rd October, at 7:30 pm (IST) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. While India will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan next day, Sunday, 24th October, at 7:30 pm (IST) at the same venue. 

READ | How did Virat Kohli the bowler perform against Australia in T20 World Cup warm-up match?

Image: Instagram/ Michaelvaughan

READ | T20 World Cup: Wiese's blistering knock helps Namibia beat Netherlands, keeps them in hunt for Super 12
Tags: T20 World Cup, India, Michael Vaughan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com