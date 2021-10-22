Namibia Vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE And UK?

Namibia is all set to face Ireland in match no 11 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on October 22. Both teams head into this match with one win each to their name, after playing two qualifier matches. Ireland and Namibia are placed in the Group A of the T20 World Cup Group stage matches and this match will serve as the deciding match about who will qualify for the Super-12 stage which begins on October 23.

Sri Lanka has already qualified for the Super-12 stage after defeating Ireland by 70 runs in the match no. 8 on October 20. Ireland is currently in second place in the Group A standings, having won their opening match against the Netherlands by seven wickets on October 18. Meanwhile, Namibia head into this match after earning their first victory against the Netherlands by six wickets on October 20. Both teams will look for a win in the match and become the second team from the group to reach the Super-12 stage.

Namibia vs Ireland: How to watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match in India?

Cricket fans in India wondering how to watch Namibia vs Ireland match can tune in to the live telecast by Star Sports Network. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India. Fans also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the mobile application and website online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time from the Sharjah Cricket Ground in UAE.

Namibia vs Ireland: How to watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match in UAE?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirate(UAE) can enjoy Namibia vs Ireland match by tuning in to the OSN channel. The live stream of the match will be available on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM on Friday as per the UAE time.

Namibia vs Ireland: How to watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can watch the live telecast of Namibia vs Ireland match by tuning in to Sky Sports Cricket. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sky Go account, which can be accessed by the non-Sky Sports subscribers by buying a Now TV Day Pass for £9.99. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM, according to UK time.

Image: www.t20worldcup.com