New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK

The 40th match of the ICC T20 World Cup will see New Zealand lock horns against Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is slated to begin at 3:30 pm IST with the toss scheduled for 30 minutes prior to the start of play. Both New Zealand and Afghanistan require a win in today's clash in order to qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup. If New Zealand wins, the Kiwis will advance to the semis as they are already two points ahead of Afghanistan and India. If Afghanistan wins, it will create a chance for India to qualify for the next stage, assuming that the Men in Blue will beat Namibia in its last group match.

New Zealand's Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover).

Afghanistan's Squad: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq. Travelling Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: How to watch T20 World Cup in India?

Star Sports Network has the right to live telecast all ICC T20 World Cup games in India. Star Sports is also the principal broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup games in India's neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the online audiences in all the above-mentioned countries can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup games on Disney+ Hotstar.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: How to watch T20 World Cup in UAE?

Cricket fans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch the ICC T20 World Cup games live on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). The matches are also being live-streamed for online audiences on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3:00 pm matches will start at 2:00 pm UAE time, while the 7:30 pm match will start at 6:00 pm UAE time.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: How to watch T20 World Cup in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, cricket enthusiasts can watch all ICC T20 World Cup matches live on Sky Sports Network. The Sky Group has the right to telecast the marquee ICC event across the region. For online audiences in the country, the matches are being live-streamed on the video-streaming platform NOW, which is a subsidiary of Sky Group. The 3:30 pm IST matches will start at 11:00 am in the UK. The 7:30 pm matches will begin at 3:00 pm in the UK.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC