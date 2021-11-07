New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Boult Inflicts 2nd Blow On AFG

Quick links:
Trent Boult picked his first wicket of the game as he dismissed Hazratullah Zazai for just 2 off 4 balls. Afghanistan are batting at 12/2 in 3.2 overs.
Adam Milne has picked the first wicket for the Kiwis as he dismissed Mohammad Shahzad for 4 off 11 balls. Afghanistan are batting at 8/1 in 2.2 overs.
Afghanistan's Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.
New Zealand's Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has won the toss against New Zealand and has decided to bat first.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who missed out against India in Afghanistan's previous outing, was one of the first Afghan players to turn up for practice today ahead of the highly anticipated clash against New Zealand.
In the two matches that both teams have faced off against each other in the shortest format of the game, it is New Zealand who have come out on top on both occasions. Both faceoffs have taken place in T20 World Cup games.
New Zealand's Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover).
Afghanistan's Squad: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq. Travelling Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi.
The 40th match of the ICC T20 World Cup will see New Zealand lock horns against Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is slated to begin at 3:30 pm IST with the toss scheduled for 30 minutes prior to the start of play. Both New Zealand and Afghanistan eye a win in today's clash in order to qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup.