Last Updated:

New Zealand Vs Australia Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Australia Win By 8 Wickets

Check live cricket score and ball by ball commentary of ICC Men' T20 World Cup warm-up match between New Zealand and Australia on Republic World.

Written By
Digital Desk
New Zealand vs Australia, New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, New Zealand vs Australia T20, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup 2021

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC

Check live cricket score and ball by ball commentary of ICC Men' T20 World Cup warm-up match between New Zealand and Australia on Republic World.
pointer
23:01 IST, November 14th 2021
Cricket world extends its greetings to Australia for winning T20 World Cup 2021

 

pointer
22:58 IST, November 14th 2021
Winning moments of Australia of T20 World Cup 2021

 

pointer
22:56 IST, November 14th 2021
Fans laud Australia for winning T20 World

 

pointer
22:53 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Maxwell finishes off in style, Australia lifts T20 World Cup

Glenn Maxwell finishes off in style courtesy of his switch hit and ensured Australia its first-ever T20 World Cup. 

 

pointer
22:45 IST, November 14th 2021
Michael Vaughan lauds Australia for incredible performance in T20 World Cup

AUS 160/2 (17.2)

 

pointer
22:44 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Mitchell Marsh-Glenn Maxwell looking to seal the victory for Australia early

Mitchell Marsh-Glenn Maxwell are looking to finish the game early and win the T20 World Cup for Australia. 

AUS 159/2 (17)

Australia need 14 runs in 18 balls

pointer
22:39 IST, November 14th 2021
Kevin Pietersen lauds Mitchell Marsh' brilliant knock against New Zealand in T20 World Cup Final

AUS 151/2 (16.1)

pointer
22:35 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Mitchell Marsh-Glenn Maxwell pushing Australia to a historic win

Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell have up the ante and looking to chase the target in a hurry. 

AUS 148/2 (15.3)

 Australia need 25 runs in 27 balls

pointer
22:25 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Mitchell Marsh hits the fastest half-century in T20 World Cup final

Mitchell Marsh smashed a brilliant half-century off just 31 balls against New Zealand in T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium. 

AUS 123/2 (13.3)

 

pointer
22:19 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Trent Boult clean-bowls 'dangerous' David Warner

Trent Boult finally got the breakthrough and dismissed David Warner on 53. 

AUS 107/2 (12.2)

 

 

pointer
22:16 IST, November 14th 2021
Shane Warne reminds Warner's critics of his take on the Aussie opener

AUS 106/1 (12)

 

pointer
22:13 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Fans laud David Warner's brilliant knock in T20 World Cup Final

AUS 99/1 (11.2)

 

pointer
22:11 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: David Warner smashes brilliant fifty

David Warner got to his fifty with a brilliant six off Neesham in just 34 balls. 

AUS 96/1 (10.5)

pointer
22:02 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Warner smashes Sodhi for 16 runs

David Warner charged upon leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and amassed 16 runs from his over. 

AUS 78/1 (9.1)

David Warner- 43 runs off 31 balls

Mitchel Marsh- 29 off 17 balls

pointer
21:58 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Warner-Marsh 50 runs partnership in T20 World Cup Final

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh weaved an important 50 runs partnership against New Zealand chasing a target of 173 runs in the T20 World Cup Final. 

AUS 67/1 (8.4)

 

pointer
21:56 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Mitchell Marsh off to a flying start

Mitchell Marsh played slog-sweep to deposit Santner for a huge six in the 8th Over. 

AUS 60/1 (8)

 

pointer
21:50 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Warner-Marsh looking solid in middle, powerplay over

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are looking solid in the middle as Australia are off to a decent start against New Zealand in T20 World Cup Final.

AUS 48/1 (6.4)

 

pointer
21:44 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Warner ruins Southee's economical over

David Warner's brilliant pull shot earned him a massive six and amassed 10 runs in Tim Southee's over. 

AUS 41/1 (5.1)

 

pointer
21:39 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Mitchell Marsh attacks Adam Milne for 6, 4, 4

Mitchell Marsh welcomed Adam Milne to crease with a huge six-over square leg with a pick-up shot. Following that, Marsh smashed 2 boundaries to keep the moment going. 

AUS 30/1 (4)

 

pointer
21:33 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Trent Boult dismisses Aaron Finch in his 2nd over

Trent Boult dismissed the Australian captain Aaron Finch on 5 when he tried to pull the speedster for six but only mistimed it. 

AUS 15/1 (2.3)

pointer
21:30 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: David Warner whacks back-to-back boundaries to Tim Southee

Courtesy of Warner's back-to-back boundaries, Australia amassed 10 runs in second of the second innings. 

AUS 11/0 (2)

pointer
21:26 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Trent Boult off to a brilliant start

Left-arm speedster Trent Boult gave away only 1 run in the first over of the second innings of the match. 

AUS 1/0 (1)

pointer
21:18 IST, November 14th 2021
Highest successful run-chase in Dubai

Highest successful run chases in Dubai (T20Is): 

180 Afg v UAE 2016 
177 Aus v Pak 2021 
155 Aus v SL 2021 
154 Pak v NZ 2018 
153 Ire v Afg 2012 
152 Pak v Ind 2021

pointer
21:16 IST, November 14th 2021
Mitchell Starc's spell becomes 2nd most expensive in T20 cricket by an Australian bowler

Most runs conceded by an Australian bowler in a T20I: 

64 Andrew Tye v NZ Auckland 2018 
60 Mitchell Starc v NZ Dubai 2021 
59 Kane Richardson v Eng Edgbaston 2018

 

pointer
21:14 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Neesham-Siefert push New Zealand to 172 runs in 20 overs

James Neesham and Siefert amassed almost 10 runs in the final over of the match off Mitchell Starc and pushed New Zealand's total to 172 runs. 

NZ 172/4 (20)

pointer
20:59 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Williamson goes for 85

Josh Hazlewood has picked his third wicket as he dismissed Kane Williamson for 85 runs. Williamson was sent back after he made a quickfire 85 off 48 balls. 

pointer
20:55 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Glenn Phillips goes for 18

Josh Hazlewood has picked his second wicket in the form of Glenn Phillips, who was dismissed after scoring 18 off 17 balls. New Zealand 144/3. 

pointer
20:48 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: New Zealand 136/2 in 16 overs

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson smashed three consecutive boundaries off Mitchell Starc's over and then followed that up with two more boundaries after a dot ball. 

  • Kane Williamson 77 (42)
  • Glenn Phillips 15 (12)
pointer
20:41 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: New Zealand 114/2 in 15 overs

Kiwi batters Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips have smashed 12 runs off Adam Zampa's final over. 

  • Glenn Phillips15 (12)
  • Kane Williamson55 (36)
pointer
20:31 IST, November 14th 2021
NZ vs AUS Live Updates: Williamson slams 50 off 32 balls

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has slammed a fifty in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup. Williamson's half-century came off 32 balls, including 5 boundaries and 2 sixes. 

Tags: New Zealand vs Australia, T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Australia Live Score
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com