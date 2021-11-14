New Zealand Vs Australia Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Australia Win By 8 Wickets

Quick links:
Image: T20WorldCup/ICC
Intuition gone wrong !! This team is something els under pressure 🇦🇺 congratulations Australia what a victory ✌️ feel for the black caps #mitchelmarsh outstanding innings along with @davidwarner31 well played #KaneWilliamson #NZvAUS #T20WorldCup— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 14, 2021
Congratulations to both teams on a terrific #ICCT20WorldCup final and tournament !!! In the end the Aussies peaked at the right time & just had to many match winners for NZ. Congrats to @AaronFinch5 & all the Aussie boys ! Very happy for M Marsh too - Great stuff ✅👍— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 14, 2021
Congrats to Aussies! The best team indeed won! #T20WorldCupFinal— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 14, 2021
The winning moment of Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 - New champions and history in Dubai.pic.twitter.com/CNsyKAvqm2— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 14, 2021
We Won The Maiden T20 Title With Pure Dominance 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.. #TeamAustralia #T20worldcup pic.twitter.com/dY2IYUxSVQ— R€m^o^nTi© 😍❤️🔥 (@HeartStealer49) November 14, 2021
#TeamAustralia is ＢＩＧ ＢＯＹ of cricket! Any doubts? Look at their trophy count, they are well deserved champs! 🇦🇺 #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/vGt0dmlmOI— A̴łi 🇦🇺 (@AliHsnR) November 14, 2021
World Champions 🔥🔥🔥🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺#T20worldcup #TeamAustralia pic.twitter.com/dak8UHbKMq— R€m^o^nTi© 😍❤️🔥 (@HeartStealer49) November 14, 2021
What a victory for Australia. Their first ever T20 World Cup. Before the start of the tournament, no one took them seriously as the contenders, but they emerged from the darkest and writes their name on the trophy. pic.twitter.com/rYGFUdf9JA— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 14, 2021
Glenn Maxwell finishes off in style courtesy of his switch hit and ensured Australia its first-ever T20 World Cup.
This is some World Cup win for the Aussies .. From the defeat to England they have been so powerful .. Mitch marsh is one of the great guys so he deserves this .. he will probably now have a big affect on the Ashes as well .. @FoxCricket #T20WorldCupFinal Well done Australia !!— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 14, 2021
AUS 160/2 (17.2)
Mitchell Marsh-Glenn Maxwell are looking to finish the game early and win the T20 World Cup for Australia.
AUS 159/2 (17)
Australia need 14 runs in 18 balls
Only 3 days old this tweet!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 14, 2021
I’m absolutely buzzing for you brother! Seriously proud of you! 💙 https://t.co/GachyxTshN
AUS 151/2 (16.1)
Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell have up the ante and looking to chase the target in a hurry.
AUS 148/2 (15.3)
Australia need 25 runs in 27 balls
Mitchell Marsh smashed a brilliant half-century off just 31 balls against New Zealand in T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium.
AUS 123/2 (13.3)
Whoa! Mitch Marsh has arrived!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 14, 2021
31-ball fifty, the fastest in a men's T20 World Cup final! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wjrfJjmfrN
Trent Boult finally got the breakthrough and dismissed David Warner on 53.
AUS 107/2 (12.2)
As I said on the 22/10/21 ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ ! Tight finish this 👍👍 https://t.co/KSidmTSoaQ— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 14, 2021
AUS 106/1 (12)
49 in the Semi Finals.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 14, 2021
Fifty in the Final.
- David Warner the man of big matches. He was in no sort of form and didn't have good Super 12s either, but scoring when it matters the most. pic.twitter.com/umbJedWi0m
David Warner is the second leading run-scorer in T20 WC 2021 and sealing the Man of the series award as well.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 14, 2021
AUS 99/1 (11.2)
David Warner got to his fifty with a brilliant six off Neesham in just 34 balls.
AUS 96/1 (10.5)
David Warner charged upon leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and amassed 16 runs from his over.
AUS 78/1 (9.1)
David Warner- 43 runs off 31 balls
Mitchel Marsh- 29 off 17 balls
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh weaved an important 50 runs partnership against New Zealand chasing a target of 173 runs in the T20 World Cup Final.
AUS 67/1 (8.4)
Warner & Marsh bring up a 50-run stand off 35 balls #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/E4OREXapsE— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 14, 2021
Mitchell Marsh played slog-sweep to deposit Santner for a huge six in the 8th Over.
AUS 60/1 (8)
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are looking solid in the middle as Australia are off to a decent start against New Zealand in T20 World Cup Final.
AUS 48/1 (6.4)
A perfect start for Australia in their run chase 🎯— ICC (@ICC) November 14, 2021
After 5 overs, they are 40/1. #T20WorldCup | #T20WorldCupFinal | #NZvAUS | https://t.co/50horpfG97 pic.twitter.com/5IFC1hJPKQ
David Warner's brilliant pull shot earned him a massive six and amassed 10 runs in Tim Southee's over.
AUS 41/1 (5.1)
Mitchell Marsh welcomed Adam Milne to crease with a huge six-over square leg with a pick-up shot. Following that, Marsh smashed 2 boundaries to keep the moment going.
AUS 30/1 (4)
Trent Boult dismissed the Australian captain Aaron Finch on 5 when he tried to pull the speedster for six but only mistimed it.
AUS 15/1 (2.3)
Courtesy of Warner's back-to-back boundaries, Australia amassed 10 runs in second of the second innings.
AUS 11/0 (2)
Left-arm speedster Trent Boult gave away only 1 run in the first over of the second innings of the match.
AUS 1/0 (1)
Highest successful run chases in Dubai (T20Is):
180 Afg v UAE 2016
177 Aus v Pak 2021
155 Aus v SL 2021
154 Pak v NZ 2018
153 Ire v Afg 2012
152 Pak v Ind 2021
Most runs conceded by an Australian bowler in a T20I:
64 Andrew Tye v NZ Auckland 2018
60 Mitchell Starc v NZ Dubai 2021
59 Kane Richardson v Eng Edgbaston 2018
James Neesham and Siefert amassed almost 10 runs in the final over of the match off Mitchell Starc and pushed New Zealand's total to 172 runs.
NZ 172/4 (20)
Josh Hazlewood has picked his third wicket as he dismissed Kane Williamson for 85 runs. Williamson was sent back after he made a quickfire 85 off 48 balls.
Josh Hazlewood has picked his second wicket in the form of Glenn Phillips, who was dismissed after scoring 18 off 17 balls. New Zealand 144/3.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson smashed three consecutive boundaries off Mitchell Starc's over and then followed that up with two more boundaries after a dot ball.
Kiwi batters Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips have smashed 12 runs off Adam Zampa's final over.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has slammed a fifty in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup. Williamson's half-century came off 32 balls, including 5 boundaries and 2 sixes.