New Zealand Vs Namibia Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK?

New Zealand will be locking horns with Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The BlackCaps will be hoping to strengthen their semi-final qualification chances by adding two more precious points to their tally whereas, fifth-placed Namibia will also fancy their chances of making it to the last four provided they upset New Zealand and ensure that other results work in their favour as well.

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 fixture between New Zealand and Namibia, let's find out how the match can be viewed live in India and the rest of the world.

New Zealand vs Namibia live streaming: How to watch the game in India?

The passionate cricket fans in India can watch New Zealand vs Namibiagame on Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights to telecast the tournament in the country and nearby regions, including Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives, and Afghanistan. Star is the official media partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Meanwhile, online audiences in India will be able to access the live streaming of the contest on Disney+ Hotstar. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST on November 5 at Dubai International Stadium.

New Zealand vs Namibia live streaming: How to watch the game in UAE?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch NZ vs Nam T20 World Cup game live on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). People in the UAE can also live stream all the World Cup games on OSN.com/play and wavo.com. Etisalat Criclife will broadcast the match live in the UAE. The match will start at 2:00 PM GST.

New Zealand vs Namibia live streaming: How to watch the game in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can tune in to the live telecast by Sky Sports, in order to watch England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on Sky Sports NOW. The match will start at 10:30 am in the UK from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Kane Williamson & Co. will occupy the second spot with three wins and six points to their tally if they come out on top in the NZ vs Nam Super 12 encounter.

