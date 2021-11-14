NZ Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News For T20 World Cup Final

The T20 giants Australia and New Zealand are all set to lock horns against each other in the final match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. November 14. Both teams earlier reached the semi-final of the tournament after winning four and losing one match in the league stage and now seek their maiden T20 World Cup title. Meanwhile, New Zealand eye their second ICC title after previously winning the inaugural edition of the ICC Test Championships by defeating India in the final.

The Kiwis made their way into the finals after defeating their 2019 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup final rivals England in the semifinal by five wickets. Whereas, Australia found a thumping victory over Pakistan by five wickets on November 12 and reached the finals against New Zealand. The final is a recap of the ICC ODI World Cup 2015 final, where Australia defeated the Kiwis to pick the title. Meanwhile, the final match is sure to be an exciting one as both teams have some of the best T20 cricketers in global cricket on their side.

New Zealand vs Australia Dream 11 predictions

New Zealand vs Australia Fantasy XI-

Keeper – Matthew Wade

Batsmen – David Warner (c), Martin Guptill (vc), Aaron Finch, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers – Adam Zampa, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult

New Zealand predicted playing XI- Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia predicted playing XI- David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand vs Australia Fantasy Tips and Team News

David Warner and Daryl Mitchell are two players from both teams who must pick in a fantasy team. Warner is currently Australia’s top run-scorer with a total of 236 runs in six matches so far, and he also struck a 30 ball 49 during the semifinal against Pakistan. At the same time, Mitchell is New Zealand’s top run-scorer with a total of 197 runs so far and he hit a 47 ball 72 in the semi-final against England. Adam Zampa and Ish Sodhi are the two leg-spinners for both teams on the road to picking the T20 title. Zampa is Australia’s top wicket-taker with a total of 12 wickets in the tournament while, Sodhi is New Zealand’s second top wicket-taker with a total of nine wickets.

Trent Boult and Mitchell Starc will lead the pace attack for their respective teams as Boult is New Zealand’s top wicket-taker with 11 wickets, while Starc follows him with nine wickets to his name. The battle of the all-rounders will be on display during the finals, as Marcus Stoinis and James Neesham take the responsibility to contribute to the much-important final clash. Neesham starred in the semifinal for NZ by scoring 27 crucial runs off 11 balls and Stoinis finished the semi-final for Australia with an unbeaten knock of 40 runs.

