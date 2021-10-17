Oman Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE And UK

T20 World Cup co-host Oman is set to face Papua New Guinea in the first match of the T20 World Cup, which will be played on Sunday, October 17 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. This Oman vs Papua New Guinea match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. Here's a look at Oman vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming details and Where and When to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, UAE, and the UK.

Oman vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming: How to catch the T20 World Cup fixture in India

If you are wondering Where and When to watch T20 World Cup match in India, then you must know that all the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

T20 World Cup: Oman vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming details

To catch Oman vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where to catch Oman vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming in UAE

Fans in UAE can catch all the action on the OSN channel, while the Oman vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming can be watched on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com . The 3:00 PM matches will start at 2:00 PM GMT, while the 7:30 PM match will start at 6:00 PM GMT.

Where to catch Oman vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming in UK

Fans can catch Oman vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming in the UK on the SKy Sports network with the 3:30 IST matches starting at 11:00 AM UK time. The 7:30 PM matches will begin at 3:00 PM UK time

T20 World Cup: Oman vs Papua New Guinea match preview

Oman first appeared in an ICC Men's T20 World five years ago; where they won one of their three matches. This time around, the team will be eyeing to do better thanks to home advantage and some experienced players in the team that has steered them through international cricket for much of the last World Cup cycle. With a spot in the Super 12 stage with two qualification places up for grabs in each of the First Round groups.

On the other hand, the Papua New Guinea squad are the first group of players to represent the country at a men’s World Cup, 48 years after the nation was named as an associate member by the ICC. They came close in 2013 and 2015, losing late in the qualification process. But there was no such heartbreak this time around, with the team welcomed home by thousands of jubilant fans when they sealed their spot in the tournament.

(With inputs from ICC Website)