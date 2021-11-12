Pak Vs Aus: Netizens Compare Matthew Wade's Knock To Mike Hussey's From The T20 WC In 2010

Matthew Wade produced one of the best knocks of his career in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup which helped Australia register a 5 wicket win over Pakistan. The win also took them to the final of the tournament where they will take on Trans Tasmanian rivals New Zealand.

Matthew Wade smashed three consecutive sixes of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi to remain unbeaten on 41 runs off just 17 balls. Following the amazing effort, social media was flooded with reactions drawing comparisons between Matthew Wade's effort with Mike Hussey's effort in the 2010 edition.

Pak vs Aus: Matthew Wade gets compared to Mike Hussey by Netizens

Matthew Wade was dropped on the third ball of the 19th over while on 21 runs, following which he sent the final three-ball of the Shaheen Afridi over across the boundary line. Back in 2010, Mike Hussey had snatched victory from jaws of defeat for Australia while taking the role of a finisher. In that match, Australia needed 34 runs to win in the last 12 balls ane with Shahid Afridi bringing in Mohammad Amir. Hussey scored 16 runs off six balls. With 18 runs needed to win in the last over, Mike Hussey who faced Saeed Ajmal first hit two sixes then hit a four. The left-hander hit a six on the fifth ball of the over and took the team to the final for the first time. Here's what Netizens had to say about Matthew Wade's innings

2010 - Mike Hussey vs Saeed Ajmal

2021 - Matthew Wade vs Shaheen Afridi

T20 World Cup: Recap of PAK vs AUS semifinal match

After being asked to bat first Mohmmad Rizwan and Babar Azam (39 off 44) gave a solid start to the team sharing a 71-run stand before Fakhar Zaman dominated the Pakistan bowlers with his unbeaten knock. The last five overs yielded 59 runs for Pakistan. with the Men in Green enjoying their best powerplay of the tournament, racing to 47 for no loss in six overs.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who has been Australia's go-to bowler in the middle overs, finally got the breakthrough Australia needed by having Babar caught in the deep with Pakistan reaching 71 for one in 10 overs. Rizwan, who was dropped twice in the innings, got into the act after Babar's dismissal. The wicketkeeper batter grew in confidence as his innings progressed and once he got his trademark half full half sweep shot right off Hazlewood, he looked much more dangerous.

With Zampa completing his tidy effort, Pakistan was looking for a big over and that happened to be the 17th when Hazlewood was hammered for 21 runs, including a six off a free hit. After Rizwan's dismissal, Zaman took on Mitchell against Mitchell Starc, hitting him for a six and four in a 15-run over. Zaman finished the innings with two massive sixes to take the team past 170.

Australia was kept in the chase by David Warner (49 off 30), who shared a 51-run stand with Mitchell Marsh (28 off 22) after skipper Aaron Finch was trapped lbw in another sensational first over bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Following the dismissal of Warner, Maxwell and Steve Smith, Pakistan looked in control of the match. However, Marcus SToinis and (40* off 31 balls) and Wade produced a special knock to take the team to victory.

(With PTI inputs)