Sachin Tendulkar Picks His Playing XI From T20 World Cup 2021; No Indian Players Included

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Facebook handle on Monday and picked his best playing XI from the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The playing XI picked by Tendulkar didn’t consist of any Indian players since India exited the tournament after playing the league stage, and the former cricketer had to choose players from those teams which qualified for the semi-finals. Tendulkar went with recently crowned Player of the tournament, David Warner to open the batting for his team. Warner amassed a total of 289 runs from seven matches, scripting the best score of 89 unbeaten runs.

Close call between Jos Buttler and Mohammad Rizwan

In the video, Tendulkar said that he has Jos Buttler and Mohammad Rizwan in his mind who could open the innings alongside Warner. Citing the immense experience of Buttler, the legendary cricketer opted to go with the England wicketkeeper who thrashed the only century of the tournament. Buttler scored a total of 269 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 151.12. Tendulkar then chose Babar Azam as the no. 3 batter and opted Kiwi Captain Kane Williamson as the skipper for his team, whom he said, would bat at no.4. As per Sachin, left-handed batter, Moeen Ali would be the right choice for the no. 5 position, citing his all-round skills.

'Marsh can play as floating batter', says Sachin Tendulkar

At no.6, Tendulkar picked Aussie allrounder Mitchell Marsh and added he would opt for Marsh to bat at no. 3 if the team gets a good start from the top-order. Liam Livingstone was chosen by Tendulkar to bat at no. 7, as Livingstone can hit sixes along with his ability to bowl leg-spin. He then chose Pat Cummins for no.8, citing his variation for Australia in crucial matches. Adam Zampa was added as the no. 9 player, for immensely contributing to Australia’s title-winning campaign with his leg spin. Choosing the final two players of his team in the Facebook video, Tendulkar praised Josh Hazlewood for stepping up to the occasion and returning with 11 wickets from the tournament. The final player in his playing XI list was left-arm seamer Trent Boult, who picked a total of 13 wickets in the tournament.

Sachin Tendulkar best playing XI from the top four teams in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021-

David Warner, Jos Buttler, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson(c), Moeen Ali, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult

(Image: PTI)