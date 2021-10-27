Scotland Vs Namibia Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK

Namibia is all set to face Scotland in match no. 21 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 27. The Group-2 match on Wednesday will be Namibia’s first match of the Super-12 stage in the World Cup, whereas Scotland suffered a defeat for their opening match against Afghanistan on October 25. Namibia qualified for the Super-12 stage after finishing second in the Group A of the qualifiers ahead of Ireland and Netherlands. By qualifying, Namibia made it through the Super-12 stage for the first time ever in T20 World Cup history. On the other hand, Scotland topped Group-B by defeating Bangladesh, Oman, and PNG in three successive matches.

Scotland and Namibia last locked horns with each other during the T20 World Cup warm-up fixture ahead of the tournament, where Namibia emerged victorious over Scotland. Heading to Wednesday’s match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in UAE, Scotland openers' George Munsey, and David Wiese, the hard-hitting batter from Namibia, are two players who can prove to be x-factors for their teams during the match. Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Josh Davey is also a key player who may impress everyone during the match. Davey has accounted for nine wickets in four matches so far in the tournament and finds himself second in the list of players with the most wickets in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

How to watch Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India?

Cricket fans in India can tune in to the live telecast by Star Sports to enjoy Scotland vs Namibia, the Super-12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup in India and will telecast the matches on its Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD channels. The live streaming of the match will also be available on the mobile application and website of the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in UAE.

How to watch Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE?

Cricket fans wondering how to watch Scotland vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021 match live in the United Arab Emirates(UAE), can tune in to the Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). The live streaming of the match will be available on OSN.com and www.wavo.com. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM in the UAE.

How to watch Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can tune in to the live telecast by Sky Sports, in order to watch Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on Sky Sports NOW. The match will start at 3:00 PM in the UK from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

(Image: AP/t20worldcup.com)