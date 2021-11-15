Former Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his disappointment over Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam being not considered for the player of the tournament award despite putting good performance and taking the team to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking loss to eventual winners Australia courtesy of a fine knock from wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade in the second semi-final.

T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar tweet on Babar Azam losing out on Man of the Tournament award

Babar Azam finished the T20 World Cup as the leading run-getter of the tournament with 303 runs followed by Australia's David Warner with 289 runs. Despite topping the run chart, David Warner was handed the Man of the tournament award rather than Babar Azam. Shoaib Akhtar in his tweet wrote how he was really hoping to see Babar Azam getting Man of the tournament only to be left disappointed with the decision of David Warner getting the award. He tweeted

Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2021

According to Wisden David Warner scored 14 runs fewer than Babar and only managed three half-centuries, falling one run short of the landmark against Pakistan. But he maintained a significantly higher strike rate, more than 20 runs per 100 balls higher than the Pakistan opener.

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh lead Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title

David Warner who was humiliated by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad along with Mitchell Marsh dominated the New Zealand bowlers to take the team past the finish line by 8 wickets and also help the country lift the T20 World Cup crown which was the only; major trophy missing from the cabinet.

Chasing 173 runs to win Mitchell Marsh showed his class with the bat scoring an unbeaten 77 runs and along with the company of David Warner (53 off 38 balls), the duo took the match away from New Zealand chasing the target in 18.5 overs. Marsh innings had six fours and four sixes, including a couple of huge ones coming off Ish Sodhi's bowling. Meanwhile, David Warner along with yet another half-century of the tournament also played his part in their stand of 92 in just under 10 overs. The innings played by David Warner in the last couple of matches showed that one should never mess with champions' egos.